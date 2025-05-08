Doctor Who Director Makalla McPherson on "The Story and the Engine"

Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who director Makalla McPherson on what viewers can expect from "The Story and the Engine," joining the "WHOniverse, and much more.

This week's episode of Doctor Who, "The Story and the Engine", is the most visually impressive in the season for recreating a street in Lago, Nigeria, and the local barbershop that becomes the battleground between The Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and the mysterious barber (Ariyon Bakare) who forces his customers to tell him stories to feed his plans as he cuts their hair. Speaking with the BBC, Director Makalla McPherson offered some insights into what viewers can expect, what it was like joining the "WHOniverse," and more:

What can audiences expect from this episode? Audiences can expect something bold, poetic, and deeply rooted in culture. We take the Doctor out of his usual world and bring him to Nigeria – which immediately shifts the energy and opens up new possibilities. Inua Ellams wrote a truly unique script with a very distinct tone.

The episode is fast-paced, filled with rich cultural references, and led by a brilliant ensemble cast – including the incredible Ariyon Bakare and Sule Rimi. Tonally, it dances between emotional intimacy and uncertainty, touching on themes of friendship, identity, and community. There's also a dark, gritty undercurrent that gives the story real weight.

It was a joy to bring to life, and I'm so grateful to the team who made it happen. There were definitely some challenges in the shoot, but everyone came together with passion and care, and I'm incredibly thankful for that.

Can you tell us about the process of creating this episode? My starting point was always the script – understanding the story beats, the characters, the emotional spine, and asking what we could show rather than tell. Most of the episode takes place in a single location – a barber shop – with an ensemble of eight strong actors. So the challenge was: how do we keep this dynamic, fresh, and visually engaging?

We used a tool called Previs (previsualisation technology), which let me step into the set virtually using a 3D headset. That meant I could block scenes, map out camera movement, understand scale, and decide where props and action would go, all before the set was built. It gave us a clear blueprint and allowed us to be bold with how we used the space.

Working with designer Phil Sims was also key – he was instrumental in helping bring the cultural world of the episode to life, with authenticity and imagination.

How was it to work on "Doctor Who"? I absolutely loved it. I had an incredible time. I've been a huge fan of Russell T Davies for years, so to collaborate with him was a real privilege. He was supportive and generous from the start. I remember him saying, "Every episode is like a film—make it your own. Put your stamp on it." That freedom to be expressive while still honouring the legacy of Doctor Who was amazing.

The scale of the production is phenomenal. Walking into Bad Wolf Studios and seeing the ambition behind the sets, the craftsmanship, the sheer number of people working tirelessly behind the scenes – it was awe-inspiring. And despite its size, the show really feels like a family. Everyone is working towards the same goal: to make something extraordinary.

How was it working with Ncuti and Varada? It was a real pleasure. Varada is such a talented actress – thoughtful, open, and really collaborative. She brought so much depth to her character. And Ncuti is just electric. He's determined to make this Doctor his own, and he brings real care and precision to every choice.

As a director, your role is to support them, guide when needed, but mostly create a space where they can shine. They were both open to collaboration and committed to delivering something special. It was a joy to share the space with them.

If you could sum up your episode in one word or phrase, what would it be? Poetic.

Doctor Who: The Story and the Engine premieres this Saturday on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK and Disney+ outside the UK.

