Doctor Who: Disney+ Era Season 1, 60th Anniv. Scripts Now Available

Doctor Who Season 1 and the 60th Anniversary scripts are now available to download for free from the BBC Writer's Room website for students.

Doctor Who Day has seen a flood of news and video releases to celebrate the series, including deleted scenes from season one of the Disney+ era, the announcement of a new 90-minute colourised cut of "The War Games," a five-hour video stream of clips from sixty years of the series, and as expected, all the scripts of the new first season of Doctor Who are now available for free download! You're welcome.

That's the scripts of all eight episodes of Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson's first season as The Doctor and Ruby Sunday, presented as free PDF downloads for writing students, scholars, researchers, and fans to study. These are the original production scripts or final drafts used for production that include scenes that might have been filmed but left out of the final edit. You can see some of the deleted scenes in the video compilation on YouTube. These scenes are often cut for time or pacing, which showrunner Russell T. Davies explained. You can also read the scripts for scenes and lines written but never filmed. Yes, you can try combing through the script of "73 Yards," hoping to find answers to the mysteries still lingering (spoiler: you probably won't find any). The scripts are the first step in how the Doctor Who sausage is made.

As we like to keep saying, the BBC has a brief to educate, and the BBC Writer's Room website has always been part of their educational outreach, providing workshops, blogs, writer interviews, and script downloads for students, all for free. Anyone learning to write scripts for film, television, and radio drama can use the site free from anywhere in the world. That way, you don't have to pay anyone to get scripts to study. No series has been more transparent than Doctor Who and its showrunners in telling writing students and newbies about how the work is done and what it takes.

The scripts for all eight episodes of the first season of Doctor Who are available on the BBC Writer's Room website as PDFs for free along with the scripts to the Tales of the TARDIS episodes.

