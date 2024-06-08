Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, disney plus, doctor who, episode 7, preview, Season 1

Doctor Who E07 "The Legend of Ruby Sunday": It's Time to Get Twist-ed

Familiar faces return (with a "Twist") in this promo for Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Doctor Who Episode 7: "The Legend of Ruby Sunday."

It's all led to this, folks. Next weekend brings Showrunner Russell T. Davies and series stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson's (Ruby Sunday) Doctor Who Episode 7: "The Legend of Ruby Sunday" – followed the next weekend by "Empire of Death" – both directed by Jamie Donoughue and written by Davies. Our showrunner has been saying for some time now that the season would be leading up to some very big stuff in the two-episode season finale (even using the word "devastating) – and based on who plans on showing up, it looks like he's living up to those promises and then some. In the penultimate episode, The Doctor and UNIT investigate Ruby's past. But as the Time Window reveals horrifying secrets from Christmas Eve, the mysterious Triad Technology unleashes the greatest evil of all.

Along with Gatwa and Gibson, the episode will also feature Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), Rose Noble (Yasmin Finney), Colonel Ibrahim (Alexander Devrient), Morris Gibbons (Lenny Rush), Harriet (Genesis Lynea), Bailey Sinclair (Fela Lufadeju), Carla Sunday (Michelle Greenidge), Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson), Cherry Sunday (Angela Wynter), Colonel Chidozie (Tachia Newall), Corporal Sullivan (Jasmine Bayes), The Vlinx (Aidan Cook), and Nicholas Briggs as the Voice of the Vlinx. But the big headline-grabber will probably be the potential "big reveal" regarding who Susan Twist's character truly is. In next weekend's episode, she's listed as "Susan Triad," but the promos and previews tease a much bigger reveal – and probably more questions – coming our way.

"THE LEGEND OF RUBY SUNDAY" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

"EMPIRE OF DEATH" (Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Jamie Donoughue)

