Doctor Who: Eccleston on Ninth Doctor's Only Assistant; Fav Episodes

Okay, look. For this Doctor Who update, we're taking a break from talking about current Doctor Jodie Whittaker & showrunner Chris Chibnall 's final special this fall. We're not going to address incoming/returning showrunner Russell T. Davies' upcoming 60th-anniversary event (with David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Yasmin Finney, and Neil Patrick Harris, so far) or plans for Series 14 with incoming Doctor Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education). Nope, this time we're checking in with Ninth Doctor Christopher Eccleston because we love just how much he appears to be enjoying discussing his run while on the convention circuit. This time around, we have two clips from this past weekend's Emerald City Comic Con to pass along that are worth checking out (thanks to Doctor WhoTube).

In the first clip, Eccleston doesn't mince words when it comes to who the only assistant his Ninth Doctor will travel with (while not surprising, it's rather sweet). Following that, Eccleston reveals his favorite episodes… from the one that started it all for the long-running franchise to the two from his run that stood out the most (though he readily admits that it's a tough call considering how excellent he founds the scripts to be):

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and, of course, a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself, and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Gatwa said when the news of his casting as the 14th Doctor was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so, as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added at the time, "The future is here, and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door, and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era."