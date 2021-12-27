Doctor Who "Eve of the Daleks" Intros Time Loop Twist; Special Trailer

On New Year's Day, The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan's (John Bishop) return to our screens once again with "Eve of the Daleks." Unfortunately, Team TARDIS arrives just in time to get stuck in a time loop with two others as they try to stay one step ahead of the Doctor's deadliest foes. With the special kicking off Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's final run on the BBC series, viewers should expect some major twists and turns along the way. In fact, episode director Annetta Laufer revealed one of those twists recently, explaining to the Radio Times the twist that Chibnall has added to the "time loop" concept.

"I think with any time-loop kind of structure, you need to set the rules, and you need to set the rules at the beginning so that the audience will know: 'We've gone into a new loop.' And the loop is always defined, usually, by something happening in the same way. And so the character then goes, 'Hang on a minute!' – and then sort of diverts, or does something different," Laufer explained about how "time loops" are generally used in storylines. But what if within the loops, time began to move forward?

"Chris added the extra 'losing a minute' per loop. Normally, in these sort of stories you just have the loop, or you go back to the beginning, and you start again, and then something different happens. But he added an extra complication. So we had to really keep an eye on: 'Well, OK, time-wise, where are we?' Which was fun, but also, yeah, quite complicated at times," Laufer explained. "I mean, for me, as the director, I had to play that very carefully so that I knew, very quickly, which loop we were in, and also what time it was." And to help get everyone into a "time loop" vibe, the BBC released a pretty cool & trippy take on the "Eve of the Daleks" trailer:

Stuck in a Time Loop? | Eve of the Daleks TRAILER | Doctor Who

Aisling Bea (This Way Up), Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black), and Pauline McLynn (Father Ted) will be joining Team TARDIS for its New Year's Day adventure. Following that, fans should expect the second special in Spring/Summer 2022 (while the date is still not known as of this writing if we had to guess we would say May or June), with the third & final special (when Whittaker regenerates into the new & still unannounced as of this writing Doctor) airing Autumn 2022 as part of the BBC's Centenary celebrations. But for now, our focus shifts back to the start of 2022- and with that in mind, here's a look at the first official trailer and special overview for "Eve of the Daleks":

Eve of the Daleks: Trailer | Doctor Who

Sarah (Aisling Bea) owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick (Adjani Salmon) is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year's Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned as they find themselves joining forces with the Doctor, Dan and Yaz in a fight against the Daleks.