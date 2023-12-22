Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, preview, russell t davies

Doctor Who: Gatwa Wants Beyoncé; Christmas Special Footage, Images

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa talks TARDIS (and why Beyoncé needs to be in it) - plus, we have new Christmas Special footage & images.

Okay, with only three days to go – and after clearing up some Disney+ confusion yesterday – we're back with a whole bunch of previews for Russell T. Davies's Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)- starring Doctor Who Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road." We're talking preview images, new footage, a revealing interview with Gatwa, and more – so let's jump right in!

Following up on Gibson's "Get to Know" video from yesterday, we have a follow-up focusing on Gatwa as he tackles a whole bunch of questions – from who he would bring aboard the TARDIS with him to the "secret room" he hopes exists within the TARDIS. As for our headline? Yup, Gatwa's Doctor will definitely have Beyoncé playing in the big, blue box – but can you figure out which song? Hmmm…

And in the following teaser, Gatwa & Gibson offer some insights into – and new footage from – the Christmas Special:

What can you expect from #DoctorWho on Christmas Day? 👀🎄 Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson have the answers! pic.twitter.com/SfYM2KwVJ5 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) December 22, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And don't forget that composer Murray Gold & Davies teamed up for an original song for the special, "The Goblin Song" – and now we get a chance to formally meet the band:

And here's a look back at the lyric video for the hit charity song with a "delicious" twist:

Doctor Who: "The Church on Ruby Road": A Christmas Special Preview

"The Church on Ruby Road" sees the Doctor (Gatwa) come face-to-face with the mythical and mysterious goblins as his life collides with Ruby Sunday (Gibson). Little is known about Ruby Sunday, as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby. Now living with her mum, Carla, and grandmother, Cherry, her world is about to be turned upside down when she encounters the Doctor – and the two set off on their first adventure together. Joining Gatwa & Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) for showrunner Russell T. Davies's special are Davina McCall (playing herself), Michelle Greenidge (Ruby's mum Carla), Angela Wynter (Ruby's grandmother Cherry), and Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood. Now, here's a look at the trailers that were previously released by the BBC & Disney+ – as well as a sneak preview of the Doctor & Ruby getting to know one another:

And here's a look at Gold, Segun Akinola, and the BBC National Orchestra performing the new theme – along with some words from RTD near the end:

Never going to get tired of listening to the Fifteenth Doctor's Theme 😍🧡 We're celebrating 60 years of #DoctorWho, featuring music from Murray Gold and Segun Akinola, all performed by the @BBCNOW orchestra in Cardiff's Hoddinott Hall 🎵 pic.twitter.com/o3UmOOkYjZ — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at a video showcasing Gold & Akinola's new take on the theme:

📢: THIS IS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE!!! pic.twitter.com/UFs6xDOvx5 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

