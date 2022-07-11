Doctor Who: Heartstopper Star Yasmin Finney Confirms Rose Is Trans

Before Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa takes over the TARDIS in 2023, incoming/returning Doctor Who showrunner has some special plans in store for the BBC series' 60th anniversary. So far, those plans include David Tennant (Tenth Doctor), Catherine Tate (Donna Noble), and Neil Patrick Harris. But it was the announcement that Yasmin Finney (Heartstopper) was joining the cast as "Rose" that really got fans speculating. Is Finney's Rose a version of Billie Piper's Rose from another dimension? Or could Finney's Rose be Donna's (Tate) daughter? While those answers will be coming soon enough, Finney confirmed during a London Trans+ Pride event over the weekend that her character will be trans. "How many of you have seen 'Doctor Who'? Yeah, because that is also a moment and that is also a show where my character is trans so, Boris [Johnson], I hope you see 'Heartstopper', I hope you see 'Doctor Who', because I exist, and I know you know I exist. We all exist, and we're not going anywhere! Period," Finney said during the event.

Here's a look at a video Finney from the event this past weekend (with big thanks to PinkNews for sharing the clip):

"I love this so much. This is my first London Trans Pride: I feel so connected to my community more than ever. If the government is trying to eradicate us, we're all here and we're just duplicating." – #heartstopper's incredible Yasmin Finney (@yazdemand) at #LondonTransPride 😍 pic.twitter.com/c5vVTikKu7 — PinkNews (@PinkNews) July 9, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Speaking with Doctor Who Monthly last month (which you can subscribe to here), Davies offered some possibilities to explain Tennant & Tate's return, and then he followed that up with some clues regarding what monsters can be expected:

Davies Offers a List of Tennant/Tate Return Possibilities: "A mysteriously forgotten excursion for the TARDIS in between 'Planet of the Ood' and 'Sontaran Stratagem'? Or maybe a multiverse thing, they're all the rage these days. Maybe this is the Doctor and Donna from Universe 557, all set to collide with our own. Then again, maybe, just maybe, this return is so impossible that it's actually an intricate illusion created by an old enemy of the Doctor's. Or maybe an old enemy of Donna's. Nerys!"

Davies on Monsters & Set Leaks: "There might be information leaking beyond our control. For example, at the time of writing, we're six days away from a night shoot in Cardiff in which some monsters might be glimpsed. Monsters which might well be familiar to readers of DWM. Well, familiar, but new. Whatever that means. But there, maybe, for once, we can try to deny, deny, deny."

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Gatwa said when the news of his casting as the 14th Doctor was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added at the time, "The future is here and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era." Instead, it's far more likely that he's actually talking about little-known additions to the Doctor Who canon, Beep the Meep and the Wrarth Warriors.