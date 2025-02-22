Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, river song, steven moffat

Doctor Who: How Steven Moffat Would Have Written a Sex Scene

During an interview at Gallifrey One, former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat offered an example of how he would have written a sex scene.

Former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat seems to be living his best life now that he's no longer in charge of the show and doesn't seem to have any further involvement in the current series unless he's invited to write another episode. That makes him the best ambassador for the show because he's happy to promote the series and also say anything he wants, including his memories of working on it for seven seasons in terms that make it all sound like a sitcom,m even if he considered at least two of the seasons he ran to be "total nightmares" and blocked the memories out. One of the "no more F's given" anecdotes he dropped recently was how he might have written a sex scene on the show.

That's right: SEX! Doctor Who is a family show, so sex is not discussed on the show, but these days romance is heavily emphasised, and a huge chunk of the series' international fandom is based on female fans mostly finding David Tennant sexy. Moffat is known for writing some of the horniest scripts in the business, particularly in the hit sitcom Coupling, which is entirely driven by horniness. So, the topic was brought up when Moffat was interviewed on stage at this year's Gallifrey One convention.

"The deal the Doctor has the BBC is that there's some things they're not allowed to talk about," says Moffat about the relationship between the Doctor and River Song, and that is that the Doctor never talks about having sex, even if Moffat has written plenty of innuendo that clearly shows they do. Moffat said they would rob a casino rather than "canoodle on the sofa."

"Here's the Doctor Who sex scene," said Moffat. "The Doctor is playing on a giant train set going "woo woo woo." River Song appears in the doorway in a negligee, looking so hot. Men are falling pregnant just by looking at her! And he says, 'I just remembered I have a train set.'"

Then, while they are having sex, the Doctor begins believing that playing with the train is what sex is so he offers her a train.

There you have it, a bonafide sex scene between The Doctor and River Song by Moffat, the showrunner who created River Song and also made it explicit that The Doctor has sex. If you're a River Song fan, aren't you happy to know that now?

