Doctor Who: Hugh Grant Has No Idea Where Those Rumors Came From

By now, you know the drill. Russell T. Davies is set to return as showrunner heading into Series 14 of the BBC's long-running Doctor Who, where a new Doctor will also be taking over the TARDIS. But since that's not expected to take place until late in 2023, there are rumors that Davies is putting together a series of "specials" that would also coincide with the BBC's 100th anniversary that would see Matt Smith, David Tennant, and others return to their beloved roles. But if we're being honest, the vast majority of attention is being focused on who will be stepping into the lead role once Jodie Whittaker officially departs. Well, one person who will not be taking over the TARDIS anytime soon is actor Hugh Grant (Four Wedding and a Funeral, Notting Hill) despite what UK's Mirror and The Guardian had to say on the matter. Reports over the weekend had Grant joining Davies for a major all-star restart of the franchise… except no one apparently bothered to ask Grant. Because, yeah… that's not happening.

"Nothing against Dr W but I'm not," Grant wrote while retweeting The Guardian report. "No idea where the story came from." Here's a look at Grant shattering some folks' dreams (and making a writer or two look a little silly):

Nothing against Dr W but I'm not. No idea where the story came from. https://t.co/g1PG4VsqYN — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) March 21, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Speaking of Doctor Who, it looks pretty certain that Easter weekend will bring back The Doctor (Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) for "Legend of the Sea Devils," the second of Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's final three specials before they wrap their run. With Arthur Lee joining the cast as Ji-Hun and Marlowe Chan-Reeves as Ying Ki, here's a look at the first trailer for "Legend of the Sea Devils" (written by Chibnall and Ella Road, and directed by Haolu Wang):

"Legend of the Sea Devils" finds the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) in 19th century China, where a small coastal village is under threat – from both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and a monstrous alien force which she unwittingly unleashes. Will the Doctor, Yaz and Dan emerge from this swashbuckling battle with the Sea Devils to save the planet?