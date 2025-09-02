Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who, steven moffat

Doctor Who: It's The BBC's "National Duty" to Keep Show Going: Moffat

Steven Moffat said the quiet part out loud: it is the BBC's "national duty" to keep Doctor Who on the air, and who can disagree with that?

Article Summary Steven Moffat declares it's the BBC's "national duty" to keep Doctor Who on air for the UK audience.

Speculation swirls about the show's future, with BBC assuring Doctor Who will continue, Disney or not.

Doctor Who remains deeply woven into British culture, sparking more discussion when it's off air.

The show's enduring appeal rivals Star Wars and Star Trek as a cornerstone of British identity.

Everyone just can't stop talking about Doctor Who, including us. And the Radio Times, which seems to have become the Samizdat for Doctor Who information (look up what "Samizdat" is if you're curious), and they know the most fun people to ask for any comments about the show. Top of that list? Former showrunner Steven Moffat. He has said it should be a "national duty" to keep Doctor Who on the air. Who could possibly disagree with that? Only Scrooges, that's who. And Moffat is the gift that keeps on giving. Everything he says is a soundbite.

"I hope it comes back," Moffat said to the Radio Times before Kate Philips made her statement. "I don't have any inside information, and I'm only vaguely in touch with Russell [T Davies], and we're usually talking about the fact we're both working for Channel 4 at the moment on upcoming series Tiptoe and Number 10. I don't know what the future is. I hope there is one. I have no idea."

"The spinoff's been shot," continued Moffat. "And I imagine decisions don't get taken until that's gone out, and that's not for a while. But it's always painful when it's off the air. I think there's a national duty for the BBC to make Doctor Who." Honestly, it seems like outlets (including us!) talk about it more when it's off the air and its return uncertain than when it's on the air. It's the most click-baity of click-bait, somehow more than Star Wars, Star Trek or Marvel. We're not complaining. It's a respite from the real horrors in the world right now. Kate Phillips, BBC chief content officer assured fans the show will continue on the BBC "with or without Disney."

Yet everyone still won't stop speculating about that. Disney can only wish everyone were this pop culture "horny" for Star Wars! Doctor Who is a British institution, love it or hate it. It's woven into the national psyche. Even when it wasn't on air from the 1990s to 2005, people still made references to the show in everyday speech and on TV. Of course, the show should be on the air. It's a celebration of British rebellion and anti-establishment humanism. The United Kingdom is more likely to fall apart and collapse into chaos if The Archers gets cancelled, though.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!