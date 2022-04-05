Doctor Who, iZombie, Mayans M.C., TWD & Tons More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Save the complaints/For a party conversation/The world is loaded/It's lit to pop and nobody is gonna stop/No one/No one/No way/Gonna stop/Now go/Farm people/Book wavers, soul savers/Love teachers/Just lit to pop and nobody is gonna stop… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much respect to Jane's Addiction for "Stop" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes a double-dose of BBC's Doctor Who with Peter Davison, David Tennant & the timeframe for production to start of Russell T. Davies' run; Netflix's Midnight Mass star Rahul Kohli making it clear he's no fan of the iZombie finale, Amazon's The Boys offering the first two seasons on a Blu-ray combo set & Vought corrupting kids one burger at a time; Adria Arjona (Morbius) discussing auditioning for Disney+'s Star Wars: Andor, AMC's The Walking Dead previewing its midseason finale & Jeffrey Dean Morgan sharing some early thoughts on the series end; FX's Mayans M.C. unleashing a bloody & violent Season 4 trailer; HBO Max's The Flight Attendant Season 2 trailer finding Kaley Cuoco in even deeper danger, and a whole ton more! And then we wrap things up with our reviews, with this go-around including VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, April 5, 2022:

Squid Game Director Hwang Dong-hyuk Eyeing Late 2024 for Season 2

The Flash S08: Jordan Fisher, Candice Patton Check In; Jail House Rock

Shrinking: Harrison Ford Joins Jason Segel on Apple TV+ Comedy Series

The Sterling Affairs: Lawrence Fishburne, Jacki Weaver Lead FX Drama

Titans Season 4: Joseph Morgan's "Bloody" Brilliant S04E05 Script Reax

The Boys S03: Vought – Corrupting Young Minds One Burger At A Time

Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Veer Set for Post-WrestleMania WWE Raw

Andor: Adria Arjona on Joining "Star Wars" Universe, Diego Luna & More

Doctor Who: Sony, Bad Wolf Confirm RTD Era Production Start This Year

The Boys Seasons 1 & 2 Blu-ray Combo Gets Unleashed This May

The Flight Attendant S02 Trailer: Will Cassie Be Her Own Worst Enemy?

WWE Touts Record-Breaking Attendance for WrestleMania

Mayans M.C. S04 Official Trailer: A Time of Reckoning for EZ & Angel

In Triumph for WWE, WrestleMania Night 2 Exceeds Low Expectations

The Walking Dead S11E16 Images; JDM Shares Thoughts on Series Wrap

Star Trek: Picard S02E06 Images: His Name's Picard… Jean-Luc Picard

The Witcher Season 3 Filming Underway; BTS Image, S03 Summary Released

Midnight Mass Star Rahul Kohli No Fan of iZombie Finale: "It Sucks"

Peter Davison Gets Through Line For David Tennant At Wales Comic Con

Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Talks Donning Costume for First Time & More

Star Trek: Picard Star Orla Brady Talks Season 2 Role & TOS Connection

Here's a look at a round-up of our reviews- this time around, we have VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14:

RuPaul's Drag Race S14E13: Ross Matthews Didn't Get Roasted Alone

