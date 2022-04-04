Rick and Morty, Superman & Lois, Daredevil & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Watching my breath rise in the sun/Pulling myself in to make warm/Helplessly feel for my phone and drive away/This new rhythm I pursue/Is just my gettin' over you/Telling myself that I need to/The days are better the nights are still so long/Sometimes I think I'm the only cab on the road/Sometimes I think I'm the only cab on the road… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much respect to Train for "Cab" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes The CW's Superman & Lois teasing some Season 2 Supergirl/Arrowverse answers, Daredevil having an on-again, off-again Marvel backstory, NBC's Saturday Night Live taking a side in Will Smith/Chris Rock, BBC's Doctor Who teasing "Sea Devils" (while we learn to appreciate "Paradise Towers"), Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds launching an official trailer & images, and tons more- plus, we're paying our respects to Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland and his family for the passing of his best friend of 15 years, Jerry Michaels. And then we wrap things up with our reviews, with this go-around including AMC's The Walking Dead, STARZ's Shining Vale, and WWE WrestleMania 38.

Moon Knight, Umbrella Academy & More WonderCon 2022 Cosplay: Day 2

Star Trek: Picard – Jonathan Frakes Discusses "Fly Me to the Moon"

Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15

Daredevil: Marvel Scrubs Spider-Man: NWH Info From Character Profile

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Boldly Releases Official Trailer, Images

Ms. Marvel "Fantasy" Teaser Finds the Future in Kamala Khan's Hands

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Ready to End It All In 2023

Superman & Lois EP Teases Supergirl/Arrowverse "Answer" This Season

Daredevil: So Netflix & Spider-Man: NWH Matt Murdocks ARE The Same?

Doctor Who "Sea Devils" Writer on Exploring Doctor/Yaz Relationship

Peaky Blinders Series 6: Neil Maskell on Portraying Winston Churchill

Saturday Night Live Goes Rock While Please Don't Destroy Goes Goth

WrestleMania Night 2 Roundtable: Card, Start Time, Predictions, More

Doctor Who: How "Paradise Towers" Influenced Russell T Davies NuWho

Rhodes Returns, Riverdale Wrap & Renew Batwoman: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Walking Dead Saved "Worst" for Last & He's The Best: S11E15 Review

Shining Vale Season 1 E06 Review: Doing Deals & Greg Kinnear's Butt

Steve Austin, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair Redeem WrestleMania Night 1

