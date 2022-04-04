The Boys Seasons 1 & 2 Blu-ray Combo Gets Unleashed This May

The Boys Seasons 1&2 will release on Blu-ray in a six-disc combo pack on May 17th. This is to give people another way to catch up before the third season debuts on June 3rd. These will not be packed with extras, as each only come with deleted scenes and blooper reels, and the second season will have a short titled Butcher: A Short Film. Other than that, the main draw of the set is to own the episodes. One wonders why this release of The Boys is not in 4K, but oh well. Subscribe to Prime Video if that is what you want I guess. Check out the cover below.

The Boys Seasons 1&2 Blu-ray Pack Details

Here's a look at the official overview released (followed by a look at the special features): "THE BOYS is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes — as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods — abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super-powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about "The Seven" and their formidable Vought backing. In a more intense Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie, and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the superheroes. Meanwhile, Vought, the hero management company, cashes in on the panic over supervillains; and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander."

SEASON 1 BLU-RAY AND DVD

Deleted Scenes

Blooper Reel

SEASON 2 BLU-RAY AND DVD

Butcher: A Short Film

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Blooper Reel

It feels like this show has been gone for like five years, and I cannot wait for the series to return with its third season. I have Prime Video so this set is not for me, but it is cool to see that those who do not can get their hands on it come May 17th.