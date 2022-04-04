RuPaul's Drag Race S14E13: Ross Matthews Didn't Get Roasted Alone

After last week's Rusical episode of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, there are still seven queens in the competition. That's right – Bosco was saved at the eleventh hour via the golden chocolate bar, thank goodness. This week's challenge is the roast of Ross Matthews, aka a stand-up comedy challenge. In the roast challenge, the queens whose comedy hit were Bosco, Lady Camden, and Willow Pill. Angeria Paris VanMichaels was alright; her delivery saved an otherwise mediocre set. Daya Betty was far from the worst this episode but came out of the gate telling everyone she was nervous, which is a big turn-off for the judges. Jorgeous and Deja Skye were absolutely not on their game for this challenge.

The runway theme is "tutu much", where we see Lady Camden of course pull out a classical tutu, Daya Betty rocks a punk pink pastel tutu moment, complete with sky-high heels bringing her total height to somewhere in the realm of seven and a half feet tall, and Angeria goes full pageant with a neon chartreuse tulle gown. Willow walks the runway looking like a cousin of Michelle Visage, Jorgeous and Deja both go for a knee-length tulle "tutu inspired" short formal dress, and of course that leaves Bosco to win the week in the most sickening look we've seen in RuPaul's Drag Race history: a bloody saw blade nude illusion, complete with a tutu made of saw blades. It's simultaneously hard to describe and the most amazing art.

On the opposite end, Jorgeous is absolutely exhausting this episode…on top of not being funny. No surprise she's in the bottom for the fifth time. This is not the five-timers club to be in, baby; she's at the bottom with Deja Skye… who sadly did not do well during this challenge despite being a hilarious person. That just goes to prove that stand-up comedy is an entirely different beast than humor. Joining Deja and Jorgeous in the bottom lip sync is Daya Betty. Luckily, Daya Betty came through (after a shoe change, because lip-syncing in 11-inch heels is not safe) and slayed the house down to the angsty teen anthem "Good 4 u" by Olivia Rodrigo. And that leaves both Jorgeous and Deja to sashay away – finally, we've got a final five!

Next week's episode is a music video challenge vying for a spot in the top four and the finale. With so many strong contenders this season, it feels like eliminations are coming down to who had a bad week as opposed to who is deserving of the finale stage. RuPaul's Drag Race airs Friday nights on VH1.