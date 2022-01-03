Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Regen Scene Wrapped & Here's How She Felt

With the "Eve of the Daleks" now behind them, The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) are next set to hit our screens this spring with "Legend of the Sea Devils." With a few months to go until the second of Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's final three specials/chapters before Russell T. Davies returns as showrunner, much of that free time is going to be spent with the show's tradition of speculating the hell out of who the next Doctor will be and how the current Doctor's regeneration will be handled. Though she didn't have much to offer about the former (though we have something on that below), Whittaker did confirm that she's filmed the regeneration scene and revealed to EW what it was like filming her final day.

"I've shot my version of regen, and it was singularly the most emotional day on set I think I've ever had," Whittaker confirmed and revealed to EW. "It's a really bizarre feeling because it's the best time I've ever had on a job, and I made the decision to leave it, so it's a really strange thing to do to yourself. It feels like you're giving yourself stitches — like, 'Why have you done it?' But… it felt right." But as emotional as the day was, having the episodes on or set to air in the coming months has lessened the blow- for now. "It was a wonderfully-celebratory-slash-grief-ridden day that I could spend with the family that I'd made. I suppose the best thing about it is that the episodes are still on," she continued. "So until they're off, I don't have to really get my head around the fact that it's not my part!" With Arthur Lee joining the cast as Ji-Hun and Marlowe Chan-Reeves as Ying Ki, here's a look at the first trailer for Doctor Who "Legend of the Sea Devils" (set to hit in Spring 2022):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NEXT TIME | Legend of the Sea Devils | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwG2OrHJYDY)

"Legend of the Sea Devils" finds the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) in 19th century China, where a small coastal village is under threat – from both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and a monstrous alien force which she unwittingly unleashes. Will the Doctor, Yaz and Dan emerge from this swashbuckling battle with the Sea Devils to save the planet?

Joining co-star Gill on Radio 1′s Going Home with Vick and Jordan, Whittaker didn't hesitate to offer her two cents during the "Kids Ask Difficult Things" segment just before Christmas. "If we had the power to choose… I'm going to pick an actress who I think is really exciting and I think would be phenomenal, is Lydia West. If I had the power!" Along with her turn as a series regular on the HBO miniseries Years & Years, West has received a ton of praise and attention for her role as Jill Baxter in Davies' limited series It's A Sin. During the interview, Whittaker also reflected back on her time on the show, saying Doctor Who "is the best job because it's happened at this moment, and no one can ever take these memories away and hopefully I'm still going to be living my best life in a few years to come." But with that said, Whittaker also felt it was time for the show to have a new creative boost. "But I just felt that this show deserves new energy. I don't know if I'm happy with my decision even now, I'm still upset about it," she explained. Here's a look at the full interview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: "Who Will Be The Next Doctor!?": Kids Ask Doctor Who Cast Difficult Questions (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gqew7PdjAbo)