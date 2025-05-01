Doctor Who: Jonah Hauer-King on "Lucky Day," Playing Ruby's Boyfriend

Posted in: BBC, Disney+, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Jonah Hauer-King on joining the Doctor Who universe with "Lucky Day," playing Ruby's new boyfriend, his character's connection with the Doctor, and more.

You may not have heard of Jonah Hauer-King, but he's making his Doctor Who debut this week in "Lucky Day," the Ruby-centric episode in which he plays a podcaster who starts dating Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) and starts feeling a bit inadequate compared to The Doctor, which might lead him to make some questionable decisions. To say more would be spoiling it, but the BBC has released an interview with Hauer-King. Here are some of the key highlights:

Doctor Who: Jonah Hauer-King Previews "Lucky Day"

How does it feel to be joining the Whoniverse? It feels amazing. It's a very, very iconic TV show that's been on our screens for decades. I feel like it's a big honour because it's sort of a rite of passage. I went to the screening for the first episode, and at the beginning, they did a showreel of Doctor Who over the last twenty years. Not only did it include the iconic Doctors and companions we've had, but it was also a reminder of how many incredible actors have popped up over the years in roles, big and small. There's been so many incredible actors in the show, and it feels like a massive privilege to now be part of that universe.

How did the role come about? I had an email from my agent saying that Russell T. Davies had been in touch to ask if I was interested in doing it. The answer was yes, so he sent me a script to look at. I read it and it felt really exciting. It has a lot of what we have come to expect from Doctor Who, with the heart and the soul and the monsters and the scares. But I think there's something particularly grounded and unique about this episode. I really liked it and told him I would love to do it. I've been a big fan of Russell's work in and outside of Doctor Who, so any chance to work with him was very appealing. It was great that it happened to be on Doctor Who.

Is there anything you can tell us about your character, Conrad? Conrad meets the Doctor when he is a young boy. From that point, he's obsessed with him. He's desperate to meet him and idolises him on some level. He's dedicated a lot of his life to finding out about him and trying to meet him. When we meet Conrad, he's running a podcast which, at least in part, focuses on sightings of the Doctor. He's a superfan.

What can viewers expect from the episode? There's a lot in it. It has everything you want. It has monsters, it has twists, it has scares, it has love, romance, a bit of friendship, a bit of good vs evil. It's the whole shebang.

Can you sum up your episode in one word or phrase? Edge of your seat.