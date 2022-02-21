Doctor Who "Legend of the Sea Devils" Special Airing Easter Weekend?

It's one down and two to go for The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Dan (John Bishop) as this spring brings "Legend of the Sea Devils," the second of Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall's final three specials before they wrap their run on the BBC's Doctor Who. From there, Russell T. Davies returns as showrunner with Series 14 set for 2023, as speculation (and betting pools) runs wild over who the next Doctor will be. to be clear, we have no idea who will be taking on the role after Whittaker but we might have an idea of when the second special will be hitting screens. Writer, director & producer Haolu Wang (The Pregnant Ground, Lao Wai) has a page on the Independent Talent agency website listing a "Dr. Who S13" special that is set for "Easter 2022" (which would put it at April 16-April 17 weekend). Again, these things are subject to change but it would seem to make sense if they're looking to bring as many families to their screens as possible. Here's a look at a screencap:

Speaking with Doctor Who Magazine last month, outgoing executive producer Matt Strevens offered a status update that shows the end is very much near. "I'm still around. I'll probably pop back for a bit of post-production, but all the specials are locked and, by and large, I've left now," Strevens revealed. "I did a little walk around our sound stages, on my own. The TARDIS had gone, our big stage was empty, there was no one around… It was really weird. It's like you're going round switching off the lights for the last time. I felt a bit like Eric Morecambe – walking across the back of the stage, with the raincoat and the carrier bag." For Strevens, the end of Whittaker's run is particularly emotional having been there from regeneration to regeneration. "To go from filming Jodie's reveal – the moment where she pulled back the hood – to being with her on set when she said her final lines… It was very moving, actually," he explained. With Arthur Lee joining the cast as Ji-Hun and Marlowe Chan-Reeves as Ying Ki, here's a look at the first trailer for Doctor Who "Legend of the Sea Devils":

"Legend of the Sea Devils" finds the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Yaz (Mandip Gill) and Dan (John Bishop) in 19th century China, where a small coastal village is under threat – from both the fearsome pirate queen Madame Ching (Crystal Yu) and a monstrous alien force which she unwittingly unleashes. Will the Doctor, Yaz and Dan emerge from this swashbuckling battle with the Sea Devils to save the planet?

