Doctor Who Lockdown, James Moran Post "The Fires of Pompeii" Sequel

This Sunday marked the next edition of Doctor Who Magazine writer and BBC Radio editor Emily Cook's Doctor Who Lockdown global rewatch event, with all screens set for "The Fires of Pompeii". Joining the rewatch to live-tweet their thoughts and perspectives were episode writer James Moran, as well as Tracy Childs, Francesca Fowler, and François Pandolfo. Aside from taking place during the third season of David Tennant's run as the Doctor and Russell T. Davies fourth season as showrunner, the series is also known for a bit of interesting foreshadowing. Karen Gillen would appear in the episode as one of the priestesses, two years before she would return as Amy Pond. And as many of you know by now, this episode also featured future Doctor Peter Capaldi, nearly a half-decade before Steven Moffat would give him a call about taking over a certain time-traveling blue box.

To coincide with the event, a special sequel/epilogue entitled "The Descendants of Pompeii" was released. Written by Moran and starring Childs and Fowler, the video follows Evie and Maxine as they trace their family legacy and lineage back to the times of Pompeii (and yes, that's music from Murray Gold):

Doctor Who fans also have something to look forward to later this year, when BBC Studios launches its massive, multi-platform event "Time Lord Victorious". BBC Books recently announced their contributions to the 12-week immersive experience: October 2020 brings The Knight, The Fool and The Dead by Steve Cole, followed in December 2020 with Una McCormack's All Flesh is Grass (both available for pre-order). BBC Books is just one of many media companies partnering for this epic tale of the Time Lords, including Penguin Random House, Doctor Who Magazine, Titan Comics, Escape Hunt, Big Finish Productions, Eaglemoss Hero Collector, Immersive Everywhere, Maze Theory, and BBC Audio.

Set within the Dark Times at the start of the universe when even the Eternals were young, "Time Lord Victorious" follows several Doctors across space and time as they defend their home planet from a terrible race. Billed as a story like no other, the project will feature the Eighth, Ninth, and Tenth Doctors, as well as companion Rose Tyler and monsters including the Daleks and the Ood. To learn more about BBC Books' contributions to the event, check out the preview below; and for a comprehensive listing of the chapters and experiences in play as well as an updated timeline, check out DoctorWho.TV for all the details.

Viewers familiar with the end of the Tenth Doctor's (David Tennant) run know the title "Time Lord Victorious"all too well: it was the title the Doctor bestowed upon himself in 2009's "The Waters of Mars." Raging against his inevitable end by decreeing that his status as the "last surviving" Time Lord and giving himself the right to remake the Laws of Time, the Doctor broke a fixed point in time by saving three people who weren't just supposed to die. They needed to die, resulting in survivor Adelaide Brooke (Lindsay Duncan) taking her own life in an attempt to set things right. Faced with the tragedy and selfish arrogance of his actions, the Doctor came to his senses and ended his brief reign as "Time Lord Victorious."