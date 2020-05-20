Doctor Who Lockdown, Steven Moffat Share Listen Pre-Rewatch Poem

Doctor Who Magazine writer and BBC Radio editor Emily Cook returned on Wednesday with the Doctor Who Lockdown global rewatch of the horror-vibing episode "Listen". Set during Peter Capaldi's first season as The Doctor, the Series 8 episode finds the Doctor tracking a creature with an uncanny and eerie ability to hide, while Clara (Jenna Coleman) and Danny Pink (Samuel Anderson) take on the dangers of a date. Of course, what would a global rewatch be if there weren't some "goodies" to go along with it? When you have then-showrunner and episode writer Steven Moffat as well as episode director Douglas Mackinnon along to livetweet, you know you're getting much more than an hour's worth of tweets. To kick off things, Moffat and Big Finish audio drama actor Jacob Dudman have teamed up for a poem that does an amazing job setting a wonderfully creepy vibe to start the rewatch with:

Speaking of isolation and social distancing, series star Mandip Gill shared with RadioTimes.com that she's keeping contact with fellow castmates Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, and Tosin Cole any and every way possible. As Gill explained at the time of the interview, "I've literally just messaged Jodie. We still have that WhatsApp group, so we're still sending memes, sending messages. Brad's sending videos of his gorgeous place – and as soon as this is done we're going to meet up. We'll always stay in touch because we are really really close – we spend a lot of hours together. And we've sort of formed… I know this sounds like a cliché, but a family. And obviously Jodie's so needy, so she's forever going 'Guys, can we meet up soon?'. She wants to do a Zoom meeting actually, that's what she wants to do. I've said to Brad, if he's missing The Chase then he can host a quiz for us."