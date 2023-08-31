Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, Preview, TV | Tagged: bbc, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, russell t davies, series 15

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Jacked as "Season 2 Approaches" (Series 15?)

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa posted a selfie in full workout mode on social media, writing "Season 2 approaches" - does that mean Series 15?

So the last time we checked in with what's ahead for the BBC, Disney+, and Showrunner Russell T. Davies's Doctor Who post-60th anniversary special event, it was looking like Series 14 might be hitting screens sooner than expected (more on that in a minute). But could our Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson (companion Ruby Sunday) be getting ready to head back in front of the cameras for Series 15? In his Instagram Stories from earlier today, Gatwa posted a workout selfie looking in great shape – with a caption that read, "Season 2 approaches" (with the wide-eyed emoji). While Gatwa isn't expressly saying it's Doctor Who, Series 15 would technically be "Season 2 " for him… so take from all of that what you will.

Now, when we heard that the upcoming new season would be hitting in 2024, we just assumed that it would be in the late summer or early fall – allowing for some time to build up to it after ending 2023 with some serious new "Who." But based on what was posted on the BBC website (under the "Culture" section), it looks like the new series will be arriving earlier than expected: "Three hour-long special episodes of Doctor Who will be available from November 2023, with a Christmas special dropping in December and a new season in Spring 2024." Could it be a misprint? Maybe the writer was working off of an assumption? Could be – stay tuned!

Along with Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), and Jack Forsyth-Noble (Will), Doctor Who Magazine #589 also confirmed that Bhav Joshi (Wedding Season), Eilidh Loan (Traces), Pete MacHale (Gangs of London), Miles Yekinni (Slow Horses), and Hemi Yeroham (Mamma Mia!) have joined the cast for the new series. In addition, Jinkx Monsoon (RuPaul's Drag Race) was also confirmed to have joined the cast – followed by Jonathan Groff (Glee, Mindhunter) and Indira Varma (Obsession, Game of Thrones) – as The Duchess – in May 2023. Bonnie Langford was confirmed to be returning as Melanie Bush in June 2023, along with Lenny Rush (Am I Being Unreasonable) as Morris. In early August 2023, we also learned that Gemma Arrowsmith (Gemma Arrowsmith Sketched Out) and Mary Malone (Vera, The Prince) had joined the Christmas Special – while Majid Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy (Hollyoaks) and Billy Brayshaw (Still So Awkward) had joined the Series 14 cast.

