Doctor Who: Patrick Troughton Earns Historical Blue Plaque Honor

Doctor Who star Patrick Troughton was awarded a historical blue plaque at last, with former Doctors and companions attending the ceremony.

Doctor Who has gotten a third historical blue plaque. Patrick Troughton, who played the Second Doctor when William Hartnell left the series, has been posthumously awarded a blue plaque at the Patrick Troughton Theatre at Mill Hill School, his former school in London. In the United Kingdom, blue plaques are posthumous commemoration plaques installed to celebrate people who have made significant historical contributions to British society and culture.

Troughton's blue plaque came after years of campaigning, and the ceremony was a collaboration between The Doctor Who Appreciation Society, the show's longest-running fan club, and Mill Hill School. The event was attended by former cast members, including Sylvester McCoy, who played the Seventh Doctor, Sophie Aldred, who played Ace, Frazer Hines, who played the Second Doctor's companion, Jamie McCrimmon; Carole Ann Ford, who played the First Doctor's granddaughter, Susan; Hugh Fraser, Michael Jayston, and director Graeme Harper along with Troughton's children Joanna and Michael.

McCoy tweeted a photo of him next to the plaque with the caption "Respect."

Aldred also tweeted photos of herself and McCoy and the other attendees at the unveiling, "What a lovely event. I never met Patrick Troughton, but I owe him my Dr Who career; without his brilliance as Dr no2, it would have fizzled out."

Troughton took over from Hartnell as the Doctor in 1966, introducing the concept of regeneration – thus, enabling the show to be able to carry on indefinitely every few years with a new lead actor and cast. The show might not have continued if Troughton hadn't proven popular with viewers. Troughton is the third Doctor to get a blue plaque, with the first being the Third Doctor, Jon Pertwee – back in 2016. The second to get a blue plaque was our First Doctor, William Hartnell, in 2018. This is just the real-life version of the contradictory, non-linear timey-wimey stuff that happens with anything Doctor Who. Enjoy it while you can as you wait for the 60th Anniversary Specials to premiere this November.

