Doctor Who, Pop-Tarts Bowl, What If…? & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, What If…?, Pop-Tarts Bowl, "Always Sunny"/Abbott Elementary, Mayfair Witches, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, Disney+'s What If…?, 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl, "Always Sunny"/Abbott Elementary, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, Hulu's Chad Powers, Netflix's Peaky Blinders, AEW, Hulu's Futurama, The Office/SNL, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, What If…?, 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl, "Always Sunny"/Abbott Elementary, Mayfair Witches, Chad Powers, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, December 29, 2024:

SNL 50 Rewind: Check Out 3 "Cut For Time" Ariana Grande Sketches

What If…? Series Finale Sneak Peek Name-Drops Reed Richards & More

2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl: Frosted Cinnamon Roll's Dreams End in a Toaster

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary Crossover: Game-Changer For Charlie?

Pop-Tarts Bowl Shocker: Strawberry Frosted Returns – as a Zombie?!?

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Preview: New Faces, New Challenges for Rowan

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – "Book of Carol" No-Brainer Top Moment

Chad Powers: Hulu Teaser Previews Glen Powell Football Comedy Series

Peaky Blinders Creator Steven Knight: Netflix Film "Won't Be The End"

2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl Guide: Who's Playing, Who's Getting Toasted & More

AEW World's End PPV: Full Card Preview and How Not to Watch

AEW Rampage Finale: Not With a Bang But With a White Claw

Futurama: Why "Jurassic Bark" Is Both Soul-Crushing & Therapeutic

The Office Writer Schur: SNL's Japanese Parody "Didn't Feel Right"

Doctor Who: Is The Fifteenth Doctor's Ongoing Tragedy Too Much?

The Penguin, Bone, The Rookie, What If…? & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Rookie Season 7 in The Daily LITG, 28th December 2024

