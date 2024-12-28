Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Movies, TV | Tagged: Marvel Studios, mcu, what if

What If…? Series Finale Sneak Peek Name-Drops Reed Richards & More

In a sneak peek at Marvel Animation and Disney+'s series finale of What If...?, The Watcher stands trial and we learn who else he's helped.

It all comes down to this. With S03E08: "What If… What If?" (directed by Bryan Andrews, with a story by Andrews, Matthew Chauncey, and Ryan Little, and a teleplay by Chauncey and Little), Marvel Animation and Disney+'s What If…? comes to an end – and it's going out in a very big way. The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) is chained and about to be judged by three other Watchers – The Eminence (Jason Isaacs), The Incarnate (D. C. Douglas), and The Executioner (Darin De Paul) – for directly interfering in the Multiverse matters and making their presence known. Hopefully, Kahhori (Devery Jacobs), Byrdie (Natasha Lyonne), Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith), and Infinity Ultron (Ross Marquand) can save the day. Oh, and if you noticed that we didn't mention Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter (aka Captain Carter), that's because The Eminence has her in the Watchers' clutches, too. Along with a key art poster and image gallery, we also have a sneak peek to pass along…

In the clip below, the other Watchers make their case to our Watcher – challenging our dude's claim that he only shared secrets with and interfered on behalf of heroes – though Doctor Strange being brought up hurts his argument. As both sides debate the positives and negatives of our Watcher's actions, a number of interesting examples of who our Watcher helped are dropped – including Reed Richards, Nick Fury, and even Madisynn King. Here's a sneak peek at the series finale of the animated anthology series – with S03E08: "What If… What If?" set to hit Disney+ screens at 12 am PT (3 am ET):

With a third and final season of What If…? on the way, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, is reassuring fans that the final run will do right by Wright's Uatu while also bringing a proper closure to the animated series. "It feels like the completion of a trilogy," Winderbaum shared during an episode of The Official Marvel Podcast. "It takes us to places that you'd never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the multiverse. It pulls in characters that are very unexpected and has what I think is an extremely moving and very fulfilling culmination for Uatu the Watcher."

The final season's chapters are directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck and are written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley. Executive producers are Winderbaum, Andrews, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, with co-executive producer Matthew Chauncey and producers Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf.

