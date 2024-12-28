Posted in: Movies, Netflix, TV | Tagged: peaky blinders, steven knight

Peaky Blinders Creator Steven Knight: Netflix Film "Won't Be The End"

Steven Knight made it clear that there will be more to come from Peaky Blinders beyond Netflix's upcoming Cillian Murphy-starring film.

A little more than a week ago, the word came down that filming on Netflix, and Steven Knight's Cillian Murphy (reprising his role as Thomas Shelby)-starring Peaky Blinders had officially wrapped. Noting that it should be hitting screens in "about a year," Knight had some promising comments to pass along for those wondering if the film would be a one-and-done in terms of a return to The Shelbys' universe. "Well, it's interesting you should ask that question because the film is coming out, and that won't be the end," Knight responded during an interview with U.K.'s Times Radio when asked if there was more to come in the future. Could that mean another film or a series of some type? Knight isn't saying – other than, "It won't be the end, let me put it that way. I'm not saying none of it." Joining Murphy for the big-screen story are Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin), Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Silo), Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction), and Jay Lycurgo (Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, I May Destroy You). On the returning side, viewers can expect to see Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, and Stephen Graham – with Tom Harper (Heart of Stone, Wild Rose) directing

Peaky Blinders: What Barry Keoghan Had to Say…

Speaking with IndieWire in support of his film Bird at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Keoghan wasn't able to go into much detail about what fans can expect, but he did have some things to say about the script – including that he's read it. "I wouldn't be attached to it if I didn't [read the script]," Keoghan shared. "But yeah, I read the script and loved it and have chatted to Cillian [Murphy] about it and it's going to be epic." Here's a look back at the announcement that went out at the beginning of June, showing off the cover of the film's script – followed by comments from Murphy, Harper, and Knight:

Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix. "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me…It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for… pic.twitter.com/eBSYnKqGpA — Netflix (@netflix) June 4, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Checking in with Seth Myers in early November for NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers (beginning at the 3:55 mark in the video above), Keoghan shared how excited he was to be a part of the project and to work with Murphy. From there, Keoghan joked about how "troublesome" Murphy's and Keoghan's respective beautiful blue eyes were while filming before gaining a deeper appreciation for Meyers' own baby blues:

"It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me… It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of 'Peaky Blinders.' This is one for the fans," Murphy shared. "When I first directed 'Peaky Blinders' over 10 years ago, we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. 'Peaky' has always been a story about family – and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix," Harper added. "I'm genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen," Knight shared. "It will be an explosive chapter in the 'Peaky Blinders' story. No holds barred. Full on 'Peaky Blinders' at war."

Knight penned the script for the film and is co-producing alongside Murphy, Caryn Mandabach, and Guy Heeley. Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren, and David Mason are set as executive producers.

