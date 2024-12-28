Posted in: ABC, NCAA, Sports, TV | Tagged: pop-tarts, pop-tarts bowl

Pop-Tarts Bowl Shocker: Strawberry Frosted Returns – as a Zombie?!?

In the biggest shocker of the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl so far, Strawberry Frosted made a jaw-dropping return - possibly as one of the living dead.

Heading into the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl, we were expecting some f***ed-up things to go on that had nothing to do with the Miami Hurricanes taking on the Iowa State Cyclones – and we weren't disappointed. Shortly after Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae, Frosted Wild Berry, and Frosted Cinnamon Roll took the field to rip off their foil wraps and celebrate the fact that one of them will die a horrible death and be consumed by a whole bunch of sweaty human beings, a shocking moment took place that may very well have left us questioning the existence of god and the nature of good and evil. For those of you won't don't remember what happened to Strawberry Frosted last year, we recap it below – but in a nutshell? It was left with its insides exposed and a single eye – pretty f***ing cruel if you think about it. Well, through what we're assuming was the mastery of the dark arts, Strawberry Frosted returned to life – looking exactly as we remember it (unfortunately). Essentially, a Zombie Strawberry Frosted Pop-Tart.

Here's a look at this year's Edible Mascots introducing themselves – before things took a dark turn:

2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl: Who's Getting Toasted & More

Who Are The 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl Edible Mascots? Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae, Frosted Wild Berry, and Frosted Cinnamon Roll

How Is The 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl Sacrifice Being Decided? Unlike last year – when Strawberry Frosted's fate was known from the start – this year sees one of our three Edible Mascots jumping into the toaster. Who will it be? Well, the honor of offering the "thumbs down" has been bestowed upon the game's MVP – meaning we won't know until the end of the game.

Wait… The 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl Trophy Has a Built-In Toaster?!? You're damn right it does, and it was unveiled earlier this month. Here's a look at the unveiling of the big prize (well, the second-biggest prize – choosing a pastry sacrifice still holds the top spot):

Here's a look back at how the scientists over at Pop-Tarts dared to play god… dared fly close to the Sun… stepped on Superman's cape… and pulled the mask off the old Lone Ranger… wait. We're getting lost in a very old song. Anyway… here's a look at how the Pop-Tarts Bowl Trophy definitely did not come to be (but it's a fun take on Oppenheimer anyway):

ABC's Good Morning America reporter Will Ganss got a chance to get up close and personal with the trophy to make sure its "working toaster" claims were legit (as if there was any doubt):

The Pop-Tarts Bowl Edible Mascot Is a Pretty New Thing… Right? Actually, no. In fact, there's a "history lesson" that shows us that the Pop-Tarts Edible Mascot has been making an impact on college football since the beginning (okay, not really – but it's fun and plays into the whole weird "sacrifice" angle):

Frosted Strawberry was a viral sensation last year. But did you know that the Edible Mascot has been intertwined with college football's greatest moments throughout history? The Game of the Pastry. Hail Berry. Wide Bite. Let's take a look back at this storied sports tradition. pic.twitter.com/uNQD1pqjMe — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 27, 2024 Show Full Tweet

2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl: RIP Strawberry Frosted

For some, it was a brilliantly twisted marketing idea that made the pastry treat the talk of November. For others, it was a disturbing PR stunt that was all about "shock value." For us, it was both – in all of the best ways possible. Last December, the Pop-Tarts-sponsored bowl game saw the 25th-ranked Kansas City Wildcats taking on the 18th-ranked North Carolina State Wolfpack. Though the Wildcats would get the win, 28-19, it would be what was going on before and after the game that would make headlines. See, when they introduced us to Strawberry Frosted as the first-ever edible mascot, we kinda had an idea where this was all going.

But even with that ten-ton hint, we weren't quite ready for the disturbing visual of Strawberry Frosted holding a sign that read, "Dreams really do come true" before being lowered into an obscenely large "toaster" – and things got really weird, really fast. For example, Strawberry Frosted entered the "toaster" with arms and legs but didn't exit with them – meaning his arms and legs were burnt off in the process. Ouch. But it was at the end of the game that things started feeling kinda wrong, with the players tearing into Strawberry Frosted (baked with a smile on his face) like he owed them all money, as trophies were being awarded and Donna Summer (the one sane moment in all of this) played throughout the stadium.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!