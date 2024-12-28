Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, rookie

The Rookie Season 7 in The Daily LITG, 28th December 2024

The Rookie Season 7 made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday for Boxing Day. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters.

The Rookie Season 7 made the top of Bleeding Cool traffic yesterday for Boxing Day. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

The Rookie Season 7 and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, A New Home For Marvel's Mutants

LITG two years ago, was Crown Zenith the Best Pokemon TCG Set Of All Time?

LITG three years ago, Tom Hardy Must Be Sony's Only Venom

LITG four years ago, Jerry Update

LITG five years ago

LITG six years ago

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Nick Bradshaw, artist on X-Men, Justice League, Amazing Spider-Man, Army Of Darkness.

artist on X-Men, Justice League, Amazing Spider-Man, Army Of Darkness. Comic store employee RJ Bowman.

Mitch Byrd, artist on Cat And Mouse, Guy Gardner: Warrior, Miss Fury, and Darkstars.

