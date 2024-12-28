Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Penguin, Bone, The Rookie, What If…? & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: What If…?, The Rookie, The Penguin, Community: The Movie, Netflix/Jeff Smith's Bone, The Boys, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? ABC's 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl, Disney+'s What If…?, CBS's Grammy Greats: The Stories Behind The Songs, ABC's The Rookie, TikTok/Trump, HBO's The Penguin, CBS's Tracker, AEW/WWE, Peacock's Community: The Movie, Netflix/Jeff Smith's Bone, Prime Video's The Boys, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Apple TV's Slow Horses, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl, What If…?, The Rookie, The Penguin, Community: The Movie, Netflix/Jeff Smith's Bone, The Boys, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, December 28, 2024:

Squid Game Creator Confirms David Fincher Working on Spinoff Project

Ranma 1/2 Season 1 E11: "You I Love" & E12: "Shampoo Cleans Up" Review

Pop-Tarts Bowl Update: Trophy Test, Edible Mascot History & Sprinkles

What If…? Season 3 Ep. 7 Preview: Welcome to The MCU, Storm (VIDEO)

Grammy Greats: The Stories Behind The Songs: Our Preview/Viewing Guide

The Rookie Releases More Season 7 BTS Looks; Jones on Grey's Promotion

TikTok: Donald Trump Asks Supreme Court to Pause U.S. App Ban

The Penguin Season 2 Chances Better/Worse After The Batman II Shift?

Tracker Eps Hold 15 Spots on The 100 Most-Watched Telecasts of 2024

Community Script "Made Me Emotional," "Brought Me Right Back": Jeong

AEW Rampage Final Episode Preview: Saving The Worst for Last

Bone: New Details on Netflix's Canceled Jeff Smith Comics Series Adapt

The Boys: Jack Quaid on Series Ending; Season 5 "Crazy," "Very Messy"

Cobra Kai Composers Talk Season 6 Part 3, "Final Fantasy" Inspiration

WWE Raw: Netflix Releases Premiere Teaser, Updates Streaming Info Site

Slow Horses: MI5 Drafted Jackson Lamb for Christmas Poem Mission

Creature Commandos, Ms. Marvel, Beyoncé & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!