Doctor Who "Rose": RTD Novel Gets Deluxe Edition Release This November

Russell T. Davies' Target Books novelisation of his Doctor Who story, "Rose," is getting a deluxe illustration edition this November.

The book of the Doctor Who story that brought the series back and changed everything is betting a deluxe new edition. BBC Books have announced the first story of Doctor Who's 2005 revival is set for a special illustrated release. To celebrate the return of showrunner Russell T Davies to Doctor Who, a special deluxe edition of "Rose" will be published this autumn. Novelised by Russell from his original script, "Rose" is the story that relaunched Doctor Who for the 21st century.

Originally published in 2018, this deluxe edition of Rose features illustrations from acclaimed artist Robert Hack. It is set to publish on 23rd November 2023, to coincide with Doctor Who's 60th anniversary. This is the first and only novelization that Davies has written from his scripts for the revived Target books range, as he has been too busy to adapt any more of his own scripts into Target books, alas. Davies had written a Doctor Who Virgin novel back in the 1990s, "Damaged Goods," which featured the Seventh Doctor. It was his first novel and published book and has since been adapted into a Big Finish audio drama – here's a look:

In a lair somewhere beneath central London, a malevolent alien intelligence is plotting the end of humanity. Shop window dummies that can move – and kill – are taking up key positions, ready to strike. Rose Tyler, an ordinary Londoner, is working her shift in a department store, unaware that this is the most important day of her life. She's about to meet the only man who understands the true nature of the threat facing Earth, a stranger who will open her eyes to all the wonder and terror of the universe – a traveller in time and space known as the Doctor." ROSE is the story that brought Doctor Who back for the 21st century – and Russell T Davies's novelisation, based on his script, set the standard for new-era Target novelisations. Now with illustrations by acclaimed artist Robert Hack, this is Rose as you've never seen it before…

Well, unless you've already watched the show. But kidding aside, Davies does add a few new details and little subplots to flesh out the story – like supporting characters you didn't know were kicking around the story. They feature Davies' signature blend of quirky characters, comedy, and tragedy. You'll just have to read it to see it.

Doctor Who: Rose is up for pre-order.

