Doctor Who Series 13: The Flux Brings Sontarans, Weeping Angels & More

Up until now, we've known that TARDIS team members Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, and John Bishop are returning for a new series of adventuring, with Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) joining the cast as Vinder in a Series 13 that's set to tell one over-arching storyline with a mix of new and familiar faces. Well, we've learned who some of those "familiar faces" will be for Doctor Who Series 13 via a new teaser released. Something called "The Flux" is coming, and it's bringing the fight of our heroes' lives. Sontarans! Weeping Angels! Some creatures called the "Ravagers"! And more threats from across time and space.

Here's a look at the Doctor's urgent message:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flux is Coming… | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NlVyV5ylNcU)

She's back. The Thirteenth Doctor is returning for the thirteenth series in what is set to be a six-part Event Serial. Since their last epic battle in Revolution of the Daleks, the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) have been exploring the universe together but with the Doctor now questioning everything about her past there, she will undoubtedly be searching for answers. This adrenalin fueled; universe-spanning series will also see an addition to the TARDIS with actor and comedian John Bishop joining the cast as Dan Lewis who will quickly learn there's more to the Universe than he could ever believe. Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones, Broadchurch) is also set to make his debut on Doctor Who as reoccurring character, Vinder. Jacob's new role will see him join forces with the Doctor, Yaz and Dan as the Doctor faces her biggest ever adventure. Series 13 is set to introduce some terrifying new adversaries

and the return of truly iconic old enemies. Expect action, fun, scares, extraordinary new worlds as the Doctor and her friends confront a deadly evil…

After Series 13 premieres in the fall, Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall will be a part of three feature-length specials in 2022- with the final special also marking the end of Whittaker's run (and we're assuming the introduction of the new Doctor, still unknown as of this writing). The first special will screen on New Year's Day, with the second airing in the spring, the third in fall 2022 as part of the BBC's centenary celebrations. Of course, BCTV has some thoughts about the showrunner search here if you're interested (before Davies was announced).

"My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life," Whittaker said. "I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had." Chibnall added: "Jodie and I made a "three series and out" pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we're handing back the Tardis keys. Jodie's magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations."