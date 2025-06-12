Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: doctor who

Doctor Who Set to Return – As Animated Series (Hey, It's a Start)

Doctor Who returns - for CBeebies! Earlier today, the BBC announced that it's developing an animated series aimed at pre-schoolers.

Of course, there are still some major unanswered questions about the future of the BBC's Doctor Who. Will the show return with Disney as a co-producer? Has the BBC found a new co-producer, or are they willing to go solo? When would the series return? Are there plans for something to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the show's return? Will there be a Christmas Special this year? Will Billie Piper be the next Doctor or part of a bigger plan? Until we start getting answers, we know that spinoff series The War Between The Land and The Sea is on its way – and now, we can add animated adventures to the list of what's to come.

Earlier today, the BBC put the word out that it's looking for a production company to spearhead a brand new pre-school animation series that's set to air on CBeebies – a first! Apparently, the series won't be part of the main series' canon/mythology, and "will see the Doctor travelling through time and space for the pre-school audience, solving mysteries and problems alongside their companions and other friends. And, of course, they may come up against one or two challenges on their way…" (according to the official overview/logline that was released).

"Everyone is welcome at CBeebies, including the Doctor! This much-loved franchise entertains millions around the world, so it is only right that our younger audience get to experience the wonder and the magic of the Doctor in a brand new format. This is an extremely exciting opportunity, and we are looking forward to welcoming companies to pitch for this new project, as we continue our commitment and investment in the UK's animation industry," shared Patricia Hidalgo, Director of Children's and Education, about the upcoming animated series, with additional intel on the project expected once a production company has been locked down.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!