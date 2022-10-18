Doctor Who, She-Hulk, WBD/DCEU Plans & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With respect to Fuel for "Shimmer" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes JJ Abrams still being a DC "power player" at Warner Bros. Discovery (with "Constantine" and "Madame X" still being shopped), ABC's The Rookie: Feds wrapping up a deadly crossover, BBC's Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall teasing a "very different" regeneration for Jodie Whittaker's Doctor in "The Power of The Doctor," Baily Bass' Claudia joining the "family" in preview images for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, HBO's Last Week Tonight host John Oliver jabbing House of the Dragon for being too damn dark, Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany talking alt-endings, and Paramount+'s Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head remaining relevant for our times.

Plus, check out our additional coverage: SYFY/USA Network's Chucky, USA Network's WWE Raw, The CW's DC's Stargirl, AMC's The Walking Dead, Amazon's The Boys, Netflix's The Crown, HBO Max's Doom Patrol, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Tuesday, October 18, 2022:

A Clockwork Chucky? SYFY & USA Network Share Season 2 Ep. 3 Preview

Constantine, Madame X Still Shopping? JJ Abrams Still DC Power Player?

Two Returns and Three Matches for Tonight's WWE Raw

DC's Stargirl Season 3 Ep. 7 Images: Is Someone "Shading" The Truth?

The Walking Dead Season 11 Ep. 20 Preview: Carol vs. The Commonwealth

Triple H Out Due to COVID-19, Will Miss WWE Tapings This Week

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Ep. 4: Crossover Reaches Deadly Conclusion

The Boys Season 4 Has Top 5 "Absolute Bat S**t Insanity" Moment?

She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Discusses Finale Ep Alternate Endings

Doctor Who: Chibnall on "Very Different" Regeneration; "Power" Images

The Crown Season 5 Key Art Finds "A House Divided"; New Preview Images

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 4 Images/Promo: Meet Claudia

Doom Patrol: "The Flash" Star Sendhil Ramamurthy Joins Season 4 Cast

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 Ep. 9 "Trusted Sources" Images Posted

John Oliver Needs HBO's House of the Dragon to Lighten Up (Literally)

Beavis and Butt-Head Season 9 Review: Enough New to Stay Relevant

She-Hulk Episode 9 Review: Time To Smash The Fourth Wall Into The Sun

