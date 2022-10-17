Two Returns and Three Matches for Tonight's WWE Raw

WWE Raw is back on the air tonight, and everybody is wondering: what former WWE stars will Triple Khan sign this week? Well, while we aren't ruling out any new additions to the roster, WWE has already advertised two returns of people currently under contract. Not only that, but the Fed promised three matches for Raw tonight. Will everything run smoothly with Triple H out sick with COVID and The Road Dogg running things? That remains to me seen.

Whatever the case, there's one thing you can count on: Bleeding Cool milking the WWE Raw preview into the form of a listicle to satisfy the website's latest editorial mandate designed to appeal to the SEO gods. Oh SEO gods, we beseech thee, please bless this listicle and bestow onto us a bounty of clicks. Amen. Now let's get this started. It's time for two returns and three matches for tonight's WWE Raw!

1. Brock Lesnar returns to WWE Raw tonight

Brock Lesnar is "returning" to Raw after showing up last week by surprise to beat the crap out of Bobby Lashley, allowing Seth Rollins to win the US Championship from him. Lashley challenged Lesnar to a match in retaliation, and it looks like they're doing that this week… or it's a bait-and-switch to set something up in Saudi Arabia. You know what, that's probably what we're leaning toward.

2. Elias also returns to WWE Raw tonight

Also headed back to Raw this week is Elias, in his original form, not as Ezekiel. Will Triple H even acknowledge the Ezekial gimmick under his new regime? We'll find out tonight on Raw!

3. Matt Riddle challenges Seth Rollins for the United States Championship

Speaking of that US Championship that Seth Rollins holds, he'll put it on the line tonight in a match against Riddle. Will Riddle be the new US Champion? We're betting not, or at least hoping not, because if there's a title change we'll be forced to write about it tonight instead of waiting until tomorrow.

4. Dexter Lumis faces the Miz for an official WWE Raw contract

The message of this feud is simple, folks: stalk a WWE employee like a creep, kidnap them, inflict all manner of torture… and you'll get a chance at getting a job at WWE. Sounds like a great message to be sending to an already unstable fanbase.

5. The Good Brothers take on Alpha Academy in tag team action

The Good Brothers returned to Raw last week, and this week, they'll face Alpha Academy in a match. Which sounds great to us! It's been a while since Alpha Academy had someone new to job to!

How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight

WWE Raw airs at 8/7C on USA Network.

