Triple H Out Due to COVID-19, Will Miss WWE Tapings This Week

Despite everyone's cavalier attitudes towards it, COVID-19 is still, in fact, around and infecting people all over the world. While we have certainly come a very long way from the world-stopping days of the pandemic in 2020, people are still contracting and sharing the virus. We have learned that one of those people is WWE's creative leader Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and as a result, he will miss the tapings of this week's WWE television shows, including tonight's WWE Raw, as he stays home to recover.

PWInsider broke the news this afternoon that Triple H has tested positive for COVID and, as a result, will not be backstage running things at tonight's WWE Raw in Oklahoma City or at WWE's other shows this week. The site says, "Levesque is said to be feeling well and in good spirits but will be away from his in-person WWE duties until he has cleared the company's current protocol. We are told he has been in contact with the company's producers and writers and feels good about the creative team heading into tonight's Raw, which would be the first without him since he took over his new roles."

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer also confirmed Triple H's COVID situation on Twitter.

Paul Levesque tested positive for COVID. Won't be at tonight's Raw in Oklahoma City or NXT tomorrow. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) October 17, 2022 Show Full Tweet

While it's definitely a bummer that Triple H won't be around in person this week to oversee the events after such a recent crowd-pleasing hot streak, it's more important he focuses on his health and gets back to one hundred percent. His health is, of course, on everyone's minds these days after his near-fatal heart failure last year. Luckily he survived that episode thanks to a procedure that resulted in him now having a defibrillator in his chest, though his wrestling days are now over.

Our best wishes go out to Triple H, and here's hoping he's back and totally healthy this time next week.