The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Ep. 4: Crossover Reaches Deadly Conclusion

Without going too heavily into spoilers (for those of you still catching up) about Sunday night's episode of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, let's just say that the good news is that Rosalind Dyer (Annie Wersching) may not be much of a problem in the future. The bad news? Rosalind is one helluva "influencer," with her very deadly shadow about to loom large on Simone (Niecy Nash-Betts) and the team on The Rookie: Feds. Because as you're about to see from the following previews for S01E04 "To Die For," our killer is just getting started.

Now here's a look at what's ahead with two recently-released looks at the second half of the deadly The Rookie universe crossover event, as Simone makes it her mission to take down the killer:

"More death is coming." 😳 Can the Feds find the suspect before he claims more victims? Find out tomorrow as The Rookie crossover event continues on an all-new #TheRookieFeds! pic.twitter.com/WtELZfGZb0 — The Rookie: Feds (@TheRookieFeds) October 17, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Here's a Look at The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 4 "To Die For"

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 4 "To Die For": When the team splits up to question a suspect's father, Simone (Nash-Betts) and Laura (Britt Robertson) discover critical information on how their abusive relationship is connected to the crimes. Following this lead, the team heads to Tucson to save the suspect's newest target. Meanwhile, sparks fly between Laura and her former colleague as they debate the killer's motive. The second episode of the two-part crossover was written by Nick Hurwitz.

ABC's The Rookie: Feds also stars Frankie R. Faison (The Wire) as Christopher "Cutty" Clark, James Lesure (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) as Carter Hope, Britt Robertson (Big Sky) as Laura Stensen, Felix Solis (Ozark) as Special Agent Matthew Garza, and Kevin Zegers (Fear the Walking Dead) as Brendon Acres. Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators, co-showrunners & executive producers. Mark Gordon, Nash-Betts,Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Corey Miller, Michael Goi, and Bibby Dunn are executive producers. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie: Feds, a co-production with ABC Signature (part of Disney Television Studios).