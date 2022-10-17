She-Hulk, The Rookie, SNL, Doctor Who, G4 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Hail, hail the black sheep/We are blood we are family/Call me an outcast call me a freak/Watch those bullets ricochet straight off of me/Cause I belong where right is wrong/No lost cause, like the good book say/Don't give a damn what people think/I march along to a different song/Whoa, I feel it deep in my bones/I was born to break every curse, every chain/So I'm singing… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Dorothy for "Black Sheep" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Megan Thee Stallion making NBC's Saturday Night Live her own over the weekend, Marvel Studios & Target offering us a fresh look at Ironheart star Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams, Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law showrunner Jessica Gao debunking an end credits theory, Jodie Whittaker getting a special trailer for BBC's Doctor Who: The Power of The Doctor honoring her era as the Thirteenth Doctor, ABC's The Rookie putting Jenna Dewan's Bailey in a rough position, and G4 TV ceasing operations effective immediately.

She-Hulk, The Rookie, SNL, Doctor Who & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: AMC's The Walking Dead, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Paramount+'s Tulsa King, HBO Max (The Last of Us, The Idol, Succession & more), FX's American Horror Story: NYC, Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, WWE/AEW, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, and more!

Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Monday, October 17, 2022:

Rick and Morty Season 6 Midseason Teaser: Clues to What's to Come?

Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep 3: Memories of Morality & Shame

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 19 Review: Eugene the Brave

Tulsa King: Sylvester Stallone Series Gets Official Trailer, Key Art

The Last of Us, The Idol, Succession & More: HBO Max Trailer Spotlight

G4 TV Reportedly Discontinuing Operations "Effective Immediately"

The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 4 Preview: Getting Inside Rosalind's Mind

Doctor Who: The Power of The Doctor Trailer: The End of an Era Begins

American Horror Story Season 11 Teaser; Still No AHS: NYC Trailer?

She-Hulk: Jessica Gao Debunks Finale Post-Credits Scene Theory

Spy x Family Season 1 Ep. 15: Forgers Welcome A "New Family Member"

Andor Season 1 Ep. 6 Review: Heist Goes Wrong In Episode Done Right

Ironheart: Marvel Studios, Target Short Offers New Riri Williams Looks

My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 3 "One's Justice": Twice The Heartbreak

Saturday Night Live Review: Megan Thee Stallion Elevates Season 48

5 Reasons WWE Is Better Than AEW & Always Will Be (Sorry!)

