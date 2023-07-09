Posted in: Amazon Studios, BBC, Doctor Who, Netflix, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, bbc, doctor who, good omens, neil gaiman

Doctor Who Showrunner Not in Neil Gaiman's Future; Maybe More Writing

While still open to writing for Doctor Who again one day, Neil Gaiman made his feelings clear on if he would ever want to be the showrunner.

During one of the last times that we checked in on Neil Gaiman, he was sharing his feelings on returning to Doctor Who over on his Tumblr account. While keeping the door open to writing more in the future, Gaiman sounded more excited to be in the same position that the rest of us are. And that's eagerly awaiting what showrunner Russell T. Davies & the team have in store for the David Tennant & Catherine Tate-starring three-episode special event honoring the long-running sci-fi series' 60th-anniversary. And then we have our new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa & companion Millie Gibson setting off on a new series of adventures – so it's easy to see why being in a fan/viewer role would be a great place to be. As for having aspirations higher than just returning to pen an episode or two? Let's just say that Davies can scratch Gaiman's name off the list of those he would be handing off the torch someday (hopefully, in the far, far future).

"I don't ever want to showrun 'Doctor Who,'" was Gaiman's response to a fan wondering if he might be looking for "maybe something bigger" when it comes to a role on the BBC & Disney+ series. That said, Gaiman once again made sure that he's definitely kept the door open when it comes to a possible writing return – someday. "I loved writing the episodes and stories I've already written, and I'd love to write another one day. When things are quieter," Gaiman added. Here's a look at Gaiman's Tumblr post, followed by a look back at what we know about the 60th Anniversary event so far:

Joining Tennant and Tate are Neil Patrick Harris in a big bad role (possibly The Toymaker/The Celestial Toymaker?) & Yasmin Finney as the interestingly-named Rose (Hmmm…). In addition, Jacqueline King & Karl Collins are returning as Sylvia Noble & Shaun Temple, respectively, Ruth Madeley is set to appear as Shirley Anne Bingham, and Bernard Cribbins is set to posthumously appear, reprising his role as Wilfred Mott. In addition, fans of the comics can expect to see Beep the Meep and the Wrarth Warriors play a major part, and – as if all of that wasn't enough – Ncuti Gatwa is expected to debut as the Fifteenth Doctor. With all three episodes written by Davies, we learned the episode titles during this weekend's Eurovision 2023 broadcast: Special One: "The Star Beast" (directed by Rachel Talalay), Special Two: "Wild Blue Yonder" (directed by Tom Kingsley), and Special Three': "The Giggle" (directed by Chanya Button). Here's a look at the announcement video that was released to confirm the episode titles:

