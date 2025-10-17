Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: doctor who, russell t davies

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T Davies Honors 10 Years of Bad Wolf

Doctor Who Showrunner Russell T. Davies celebrated Bad Wolf Productions' 10th anniversary, with the producers unveiling a portrait of Davies.

Bad Wolf was founded by Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner, key players in Doctor Who's modern revival.

The company was named after the iconic ‘Bad Wolf’ storyline from the 2005 Doctor Who season.

Bad Wolf now produces major series like Doctor Who, His Dark Materials, and Industry for global audiences.

Bad Wolf, the production company currently producing Doctor Who and several other prestigious TV series, is ten years old this year. Originally formed by Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner after they left the BBC to go independent, they named the company after the season-long arc and Rose Tyler's (Billie Piper) alter ego during the inaugural 2005 return season of Doctor Who. To celebrate the milestone, current showrunner Russell T Davies was graced with a portrait. You could say Bad Wolf was the house they built from their years working on the original revival of Doctor Who together.

Davies posted the portrait and celebration on his Instagram: "10 YEARS OF BAD WOLF ♥️ Me & the boss @tranterjane22 with a portrait of me by @maddyattwood, what an honour ♥️and yes, that's the corner of the Tardis. But last night celebrated 10 years of the company named after Rose Tyler's alter ego, and celebrated its presence in Wales creating jobs and reaching out into the community to provide support, inspiration and hope. Funny to think, back in 2004 I typed those random words… and look how the Wolf has grown. Sometimes we think it has acted just like Rose intended, calling us together across time and space. Happy days ♥️"

Back in the early 2000s, it was Jane Tranter, then the senior executive at the BBC, who hired Davies to revive Doctor Who off the success of the original UK version of Queer as Folk on Channel 4, which made him the hottest TV writer and showrunner in the country at the time. Julie Gardner was the producer paired with Davies to produce not only Doctor Who but also Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures. Tranter and Gardner left the BBC and formed Bad Wolf productions in 2015, producing Torchwood: Miracle Day as a co-production between the BBC and Starz, and proceeding to produce A Discovery of Witches, adapted from the novels by Deborah Harkness, the BBC-HBO co-production of the TV series adaptation of Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials novels, Billie Piper's We Hate Suzie, and the zeitgeist-busting BBC-HBO series Industry. The BBC may own Doctor Who, but Bad Wolf is currently the company in charge of production the series.

