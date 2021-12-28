Doctor Who Star David Tennant Supports NHS Renationalizing Efforts

Doctor Who star David Tennant is still the most popular Doctor of the modern era, and he has decided to use his profile to lend his support to the re-nationalization of Britain's National Health Service in a video recorded for social media. People living outside the United Kingdom might not be aware that the NHS has been under siege for decades now. It has been continuously underfunded, understaffed, unequipped, and undercut by horrendous government policies. The Tory government has been working to destroy it for a long time, surreptitiously planning to slice it up and sell off chunks of it to turn it into a US-style system run by insurance companies for profit. It is a fragrant example of cronyism as the Tories auction off contracts to their friends and donors in the private sector.

One of the consistent tactics the British government has pulled on the NHS has been to underfund the service so that doctors and nurses are consistently underpaid and overworked, hospitals overwhelmed, especially during the COVID pandemic so that the public becomes disenchanted and blames the NHS rather than the government for its inability to always help everyone. This is to engender public support for the eventual privatization of the service itself. It's a disgraceful and inhuman drive for profits over lives and typical of the Tory government. In some ways Doctor Who is also a British service, an embodiment of the kindness the NHS represents.

Powerful words from the wonderful David Tennant on why he's supporting our campaign to renationalise the NHS!!

As Tennant says, the NHS is a public kindness. It is the proof of an advanced, progressive, enlightened government. It saved his life when he was a child and had appendicitis. It saved his wife Georgia from cervical cancer. It saved their weeks-old infant daughter when she had a life-threatening term shortly after her birth. It would not be an exaggeration to say that since the NHS came into existence, it has saved entire bloodlines of families from being wiped out by disease.

So the Tory governments' plan to essentially sell off the NHS for parts is going to be very bad for everyone in the United Kingdom. Things would become as bad or worse than how healthcare is in the United States right now. Generations of families that have depended on the NHS would be in big trouble.

