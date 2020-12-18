Doctor Who Star David Tennant's Holiday Blessings Kick Off Live-Tweet

As Doctor Who fans continue counting the days down until New Year's Day and the festive special "Revolution of the Daleks" (as well as any news that might leak out about the currently-in-production Series 13), "Doctor Who" Lockdown guru Emily Cook has been continuing with the live tweet-along sessions looking back on past adventures. And with this being the holiday season, it would only make sense to rewatch the 2006 Christmas Special, "The Runaway Bride." Written by Russell T. Davies and starring David Tennant as the Doctor and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble, the special took place between Series 2 and 3 (with Noble joining the TARDIS as a full-time companion starting with Series 4)- and for us, it was memorable for being one of the earliest times we were clued in on just how much Tennant's Doctor, in particular, needed a companion to keep his temperament in check.

On Friday, Cook, Davies, and Tate all took part in the social media celebration, with Davies sharing script pages and other first-look content, while Tate offered personal perspectives and anecdotes from filming. And even though he couldn't take part throughout, Tennant also offered his official seal of approval in the following video shared by Davies:

FIRST, a Christmas message from the Mighty One. Calling to Twitter… David Tennant! #SantasARobot pic.twitter.com/1Pm2hS79oj — Russell T Davies (@russelldavies63) December 18, 2020

In "Revolution of the Daleks," the Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) is locked away in a space prison, leaving Captain Jack (John Barrowman), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and series-departing Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Ryan (Tosin Cole) to save the Earth from the machinations of a new version of the Doctor's arch-enemy. Joining the special are Chris Noth (Sex and the City), who will be back as the disgraced Jack Robertson. Dame Harriet Walter (Killing Eve, Succession) will also be making her Doctor Who debut for the special, alongside television star Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (The Trial of Christine Keeler).

Viewers last saw the Thirteenth Doctor at the end of season 12, where her fate was left hanging in the balance as she was locked away in a high-security alien prison with no hope of escape. In the upcoming New Year's Day special, Yaz, Ryan, and Graham are far away on Earth and having to carry on with their lives without her. However, they soon discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek without the Doctor? Even with Captain Jack's help, the gang is set to face one of their biggest and most frightening challenges yet.