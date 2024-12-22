Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, Superman, The Rookie, The Boys & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: What If…?, The Rookie, The Hunting Party, Creature Commandos, The Boys, Doctor Who, Superman, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's SNL, Disney+'s What If…?, ABC's The Rookie, CBS's Nate Bargatze's Nashville Christmas, Audible's Unlicensed, Prime Video's Earth Abides, NBC's The Hunting Party, Max's Creature Commandos, WWE/AEW/ROH, Peacock's Laid, Prime Video's The Boys, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, DC Studios' Superman, Crunchyroll's Hell's Paradise, Crunchyroll's Attack on Titan, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, December 22, 2024:

SNL 50: Colin Jost, Michael Che Unleash "Weekend Update" Joke Swap

SNL Cold Open: Hanks, Fey & More Welcome "Five-Timer" Martin Short

What If…?: Marvel Posts Season 3 Ep. 1 Sneak Peek – Here's a Look!

The Rookie Cast Recaps Their Characters Before Season 7 Return (VIDEO)

Nate Bargatze Christmas Special: Carrie Underwood's "Stretchy Pants"

Unlicensed Star Molly C. Quinn Talks "Night Vale" Audio Drama & More

Earth Abides: Aaron Tveit on Embracing Survival Side of Apocalypse

The Hunting Party: NBC Previews Melissa Roxburgh-Starring Series

Creature Commandos Episode 5 Images; James Gunn on Weasel's Backstory

ROH Final Battle: If Only It Really Was the Final One

Laid Showrunners on Original Series Differences, Hsu, Mamet & More

The Boys: Give Homelander a Chance to Look Down on You This Christmas

WWE SmackDown: Santa's Gift of Wrestling Joy! AEW Grinches Weep

Doctor Who Doesn't Have "Secret Agenda": Moffat on "Woke" Accusations

James Gunn KOs More Superman Gossip: "My VFX Teams Are Killing It"

AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Ruins The Chadster's Christmas Spirit

Hell's Paradise Season 2 Premieres on Crunchyroll in January 2026

Attack on Titan: The Last Attack Theatrical Release Dates Announced

Doctor Who: Fourth Doctor Tom Baker Posts Christmas Message for Fans

The Handmaid's Tale Final Season in The Daily LITG, 21st December 2024

