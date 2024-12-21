Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Stranger Things 5, The Rookie, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Stranger Things 5, The Rookie, Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary, The Acolyte, Doctor Who, HOTD, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Disney+'s X-Men '97, FX on Hulu's Alien: Earth, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, ABC's The Rookie, CBS's Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays, DC Studios' Superman, CBS's National Christmas Tree Lighting, Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary Crossover, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, Marvel Studios, TNT's AEW Rampage, Disney+'s The Acolyte, BBC's Doctor Who, SYFY's Revival, Netflix's Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, Disney+'s Marvel Zombies, HBO's House of the Dragon, Hulu's A Thousand Blows, Crunchyroll's Dan Da Dan, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Stranger Things 5, The Rookie, Always Sunny & Abbott Elementary Crossover, The Acolyte, Doctor Who, Revival, House of the Dragon, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, December 21, 2024:

X-Men '97: Marvel's Mutants Get Their Own Fireside Yule Log Video

Alien: Earth "Feels Huge;" Hawley Series' First 3 Episodes "Excellent"

Stranger Things 5: Millie Bobby Brown's Touching Wrap Speech Video

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 1 "The Shot" Preview Images, Overview Released

Josh Groban & Friends Go Home for the Holidays Preview/Viewing Guide

Superman: James Gunn Thanks Fans For Breaking DC, WB Trailer Records

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Your Holiday Special Preview Guide

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary Crossover Lets Its Funny Flag Fly

WWE SmackDown Going 3 Hours on USA Network Beginning January 3rd

Marvel Studios Sticking with 2 Shows Per Year: Disney Entertainment

AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Preview: Tony Khan's War on Christmas

The Acolyte: Disney Entertainment Co-Chair Explains Cancellation Call

The Rookie Season 7: Ivan Hernandez Cast; Kike Hernández Appearing?

Doctor Who: Rose Ayling-Ellis Set for "Frightening" Season 2 Episode

Revival: SYFY's Seeley/Norton Comics Series Adapt Adds 8 to Cast

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze Sneak Peek: Caught Up in Career Day Hell

Marvel Zombies: Winderbaum on Spinoff, "What If…" Episode Connecting

House of the Dragon Season 3 Eyeing January 2025 Production Start

A Thousand Blows: New Steven Knight Series Hits Hulu This February

Stranger Things 5 Officially Wraps Filming; Final Season Set for 2025

Dan Da Dan Season 2 Key Art: Hit Anime Series Set for July 2025 Return

Star Trek: Osunsanmi Previews Michelle Yeoh-Starring "Section 31"

Doctor Who: Season 1 of Jon Pertwee's Third Doctor Heading to Blu-Ray

