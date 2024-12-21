Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu

Creature Commandos Episode 5 Images; James Gunn on Weasel's Backstory

Along with Max's Creature Commandos Ep. 5 images, James Gunn shared that Weasel's backstory was "the saddest thing" he's ever written.

Before checking out the preview images for the next episode of Max's Creature Commandos, we can't ignore the brutally tragic story we were presented during this week's episode, "Chasing Squirrels." Without diving into spoilers, let's just say that as sad as you may have felt for Weasel by the end of the episode, writer James Gunn felt ten times that writing it. "I get really sad talking about it," Gunn shared while discussing the chapter with Variety. "I remember finishing [writing] it. I was in Colorado with my wife, and I remember I said, 'I think I just wrote the saddest thing that I've ever written in my entire life.'"

In terms of the members of the team, Gunn explained how the backstory separates Weasel from the others. "At the end of the day, [Weasel], in a lot of ways, is the most noble character in the show. This is a pretty innocent creature who is treated like something else because he looks different than other people," Gunn explained. And it looks like Weasel will be revisiting his past later on in the season, with Gunn teasing, "You'll see everything with his backstory come into play in the later episodes. If you talk about the characters existing on some sort of continuum from good to bad, he's pretty much on the good side."

Now, here's a look at the image gallery released for S01E05: "The Iron Pot" (directed by Matt Peters and written by Gunn). In it, we get more of Frankenstein's backstory as he teams with Flag to disprove Circe's apocalyptic visions.

The roll call for Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series. Now, here's a look at the official promo for next week's episode:

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!