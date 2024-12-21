Posted in: TV | Tagged: ,

The Handmaid's Tale Final Season in The Daily LITG, 21st December 2024

The Handmaid's Tale final season topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years.

The Handmaid's Tale
The Handmaid's Tale, Image: Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale Final Season and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. The Handmaid's Tale Final Season "Pretty Chilling But Also Exciting"
  2. ARK: Survival Ascended Releases The Final Two Updates
  3. DC Comics Full March 2025 Solicits With Absolute, Hush & James Gunn
  4. Predator Vs Spider-Man From Marvel In 2025
  5. Garth Ennis & Dalibor Talajic's Kids- Image Comics March 2025 Solicits
  6. xXx: Return of Xander Cage Star on the Status of Another Installment
  7. Marvel Comics March 2025 Solicits and Solicitations In Full
  8. Bruce Wayne, Batman, Didn't Spend As Much On His Batcave As This…
  9. Tom King's Wonder Woman War With The Sovereign Ends In March 2025

And a few of my other stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, X-Men relaunch

X-Men in The Daily LITG, 21st of December 2023
X-MenThe most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday, A New X-Men
  1. Bleeding Cool Scoop: Marvel Will Relaunch X-Men In July 2024
  2. Marvel Publishes Tribute To Alison Gill On Her Retirement From Comics
  3. X-Men & Orchis, Kingpin & Krakoa, Now With Added Spider-Man (Spoilers)
  4. Marvel To Have A Brand New Doctor Strange In 2024
  5. More Iceman And A New Doctor Strange For 2024 – Here Are The Receipts
  6. South Park Creators Just Dropped Something "Not Suitable for Children"
  7. With Spider-Boy Comes Great Spider-Man Responsibility (Spoilers)
  8. Bleeding Cool Presents IDW Publishing's March 2024 Full Solicitations
  9. President Biden Condemns Wonder Woman As A Clear And Present Danger
  10. PCS Collectibles Debuts Mini Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Statue Set
  11. Pop's Chock'Lit Shoppe Of Horrors in Archie Comics March 2024 Solicits
  12. It's Jeff & The Avengers: Land Shark Makes Marvel HQ Animated Debut
  13. When Your Mom Hits On Your Girlfriend- Uncanny Spider-Man #5
  14. New Lawyers & Bounty Hunters Revealed For Star Wars 2024 (Spoilers)
  15. A New Doctor Strange For 2024 in The Daily LITG, 20th December 2023

LITG two years ago, AfterShock Comics files for bankruptcy

AfterShock Comics Files For Bankruptcy, Creators Owed Five Figure Sums

  1. AfterShock Comics Files For Bankruptcy, Owes Creators Five Figure Sums
  2. Fat Jack's, The Oldest Comic Shop In Philadelphia, Needs Help
  3. Wally West, The Flash Remembers He Was Once Written By Scott Lobdell
  4. Ryan Ottley Moves From Marvel To Creator-Owned Comics In 2023 
  5. Pokemon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In December 2022
  6. Now Heavy Metal Is Having Difficulty Paying The Bills?
  7. Grant Morrison Returns To Sea Guy Eternal On Substack
  8. Full Creative Teams & Lead Characters in DC's Harley Quinn Romances
  9. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #103 Preview: Lord Zedd Spills the Beans
  10. Which Came First? Batman Vs Failsafe or Dark Crisis?
  11. Darkwing Duck #1 Three Weeks Late, Gets A New FOC
  12. Patton Oswalt & Rachel Leigh Cook Spinoff Radiant Black's No/One
  13. Asterix Gets FabCaro as New Writer of the World's Best-Selling Comic
  14. DC Comics' Tribute To Kevin O'Neill, In This Week's Comics
  15. Fat Jack's Needs You in The Daily LITG, 20th December 2022

LITG three years ago, Punisher Changes His Skull

The Punisher Gets A New Logo For 2022
Punisher Changes His Skull in The Daily LITG, 21st of December 2021
  1. The Punisher Gets A New Devil Skull Logo For 2022
  2. Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?
  3. Zack Snyder's Justice League Steppenwolf Arrives with Iron Studios
  4. Jason Aaron Reinvents Marvel's Punisher For 2022
  5. Doctor Who: A Christmas Carol – Steven Moffat's 1st Overbaked Special
  6. Ben Reilly Vs Peter Parker In Spider-Man Beyond Before Relaunch
  7. Holiday Glaceon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players
  8. Hawkeye E05 Kate/Yelena Scene Proves Writing & Acting Masterclass
  9. McFarlane Toys Teases New DC Multiverse Figures Are Coming Soon
  10. Comic Store In Your Future: Did Substack Set Comics Back?
  11. New Conan In Hour Of The Dragon in Ablaze Comics March 2022 Solicits
  12. Boba Fett Mania Runs Wild With Star Wars #68 At Heritage Auctions
  13. Buffy The Vampire Slayer's 25th Anniversary From Boom Studios
  14. Full Comics Creator Credits In Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spoilers)
  15. Star Wars #100 CGC 9.8 Copy Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  16. No American Comics In British Comic Shops Next Week
  17. First Bishop Appearance In Uncanny X-Men #282, CGC 9.8 At Auction
  18. Who Is Sleeping With The New Wonder Woman? (Spoilers)
  19. The Beano Changes 67-Year Old Character's Name Spotty To Scotty
  20. Disney Plus The Daily LITG, 20th of December 2021

