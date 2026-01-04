Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Doctor Who, The Beauty, Primal & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Dark Tower, CBS Evening News, Primal, High Potential, The Beauty, Stranger Things 5, Doctor Who, and more!

Article Summary Catch up on the latest Doctor Who updates, including Russell T Davies' showrunner status debate

Explore TV news highlights from The Dark Tower, Stranger Things 5, and Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

Get insights on CBS Evening News, Will Trent, The Rookie, Svengoolie, and High Potential recaps

Dive into The Beauty's debut, AEW/WWE wrestling updates, and streaming trends taking over TV in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Dark Tower, CBS Evening News, AEW/WWE, Primal, Svengoolie, Will Trent, The Rookie, High Potential, The Beauty, Stranger Things 5, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, January 4th, 2026:

Dark Tower: Mike Flanagan's Update Will Make Stephen King Fans Happy

CBS Evening News Anchor Tony Dokoupil Makes Debut: How Did He Do?

AEW Collision Preview: Too Much Wrestling for a Wrestling Show

WWE SmackDown Review: Matt Cardona's New Job and Giulia's New Title

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal Season 3: Zombie Spear Confronts His Past

CBS Evening News Anchor Tony Dokoupil Set to Make Debut Tonight

Svengoolie Lets "Blood from The Mummy's Tomb" Flow TONIGHT on MeTV

Will Trent Is Far From Fine, Let Alone Great: S04E01 Teaser Preview

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 1 "Czech Mate" Teaser: A Global Takedown

High Potential S02E10 Preview: Check Out a New Series Return Teaser

The Beauty Will Take Your Breath Away: The Corporation Makes Its Case

CBS Evening News Standards Will Be Higher Than Cronkite Era: Dokoupil

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 in The Daily LITG, 3rd of January 2026

Stranger Things 5, The Muppet Show, Wonder Man: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Stranger Things 5: Prince Songs See Streaming Surge After Finale

Doctor Who: Russell T Davies Is Now The Best & The Worst Showrunner

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!