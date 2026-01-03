Stranger Things 5, The Muppet Show, Wonder Man: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

BCTV Daily Dispatch: 60 Minutes, CBS Evening News, WWE SmackDown, House of the Dragon, High Potential, The Rookie, Will Trent, Wonder Man, Assassin's Creed, Stranger Things 5, RuPaul's Drag Race, Dawson's Creek, The Muppet Show, and More!

Supergirl: Based On The Tom King Run, Doesn't Follow It "Religiously"

60 Minutes: Pulled CECOT Reporting Not Scheduled for This Sunday

Andy Cohen Calls Out Eric Adams on NYE; Ex-NYC Mayor Responds

CBS Evening News Makes Odd Promise to Viewers: "We Love America"

WWE SmackDown Preview: Best SmackDown of the Year So Far?

House of the Dragon Showrunner Confirms Series Ending with Season 4

James Gunn On Why Man of Tomorrow Is Such A "Weird, Personal Film"

High Potential, The Rookie & Will Trent Get ABC "Cluesday" Trailer

Wonder Man: Is MCU Hollywood's Super Powers Ban a Set-Up for X-Men?

Assassin's Creed: Tanzyn Crawford Joins Netflix Series' Cast

Stranger Things 5: Duffers Address Volume 2 Deleted Scenes Conspiracy

Wonder Man Preview: It's Lights! Camera! Serious Damage!

Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in The Daily LITG, 2nd January 2026

RuPaul's Drag Race S18E01 Preview: Cardi B Helps Kick Off Season 18

The Vampire Lestat, Rose Parade, Rock & Roll HOF: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Here's Your 2026 NHL Winter Classic: Panthers/Rangers Viewing Guide

Dawson's Creek: Busy Philipps Talks Finale Snub, Williamson Apology

Only Murders in the Building: Chase Eyeing Reunion with Short, Martin

The Muppet Show Gets A Little Help From Sabrina Carpenter, Seth Rogen

It: Welcome to Derry Showrunners on Lillis' Finale Cameo & Film Ties

America's Funniest Home Videos Gets Dedicated FAST Channel from V10

