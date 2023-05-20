Doctor Who: The Decades Collection Joins 60th Anniversary Celebration Doctor Who: The Decades Collection is a series of six novels, each telling a story from a different decade of the show & that era's Doctor.

The 60th Anniversary of Doctor Who continues apace before the premiere of the specials in the Autumn. On 26th October, six Doctor Who books will publish simultaneously, each celebrating a different decade from Doctor Who's extraordinary history. From the 1960s, the decade of Doctor Who's debut, to the much more recent 2010s, this new collection of novels from Puffin Books features six different Doctors, each in the middle of their own adventures across the turn of the century.

Doctor Who: Imaginary Friends: A 1960s Story

By Jacqueline Rayner

It's Christmas, 1963 when six-year-old Gerald starts playing a new game: Daleks.

It's a game full of dangers and daring and terrible, mutated monsters. Gerald's parents think it's harmless at first.

But then things start getting out of hand, as Gerald insists there are yetis in the basement, and Cybermen invading London.

Desperate for help, what Gerald's family really needs, right now, is a Doctor.

Doctor Who: The Cradle: A 1970s Story

By Tasha Suri

London, 1978. Tensions are high in the East End, and one day on their way to school, Seema and her friends are threatened by a group of boys from the National Front.

Fearful for their lives, the friends find themselves saved by the appearance of a mysterious, seemingly broken-down bus.

Inside, it's like nothing they've ever seen. What is this strange place? The tall, grumpy man with white hair might know the answers, but he seems just as scared as they are…

Doctor Who: The Self-Made Man: A 1980s Story

By Mark Griffiths

Midnight, 1984.

In a sprawling housing estate in south London, a man finds himself pursued by a strange, hooded figure.

And when the Doctor and Romana arrive in the TARDIS the next day, they find themselves in the middle of a crime scene.

Thankfully, child genius Matthew Pickles – inventor of a hugely popular handheld videogame – is on hand to help.

But someone has been playing with something they shouldn't. Blurring the lines between humans… and technology.

DW: Wannabes: A 1990s Story

By Dave Rudden

Donna convinced the Doctor to take her to Dublin, in 1994. To visit the night-club Tripod.

Because Tripod is famous for precisely one thing. The night when five young women came together to make the biggest band of the 90s: the Blood Honeys.

Naturally the band is soon kidnapped by a family of siren-like creatures who want to use the girls' fame to hypnotise the world.

With Dublin and the earth to save, Donna may get her chance to perform on the world's biggest stage…

DW: The Monster in the Cupboard: A 2000s Story

By Kalynn Bayron

Lily thinks there are monsters in her house, hiding in the cupboard. And when a chance refuel lands the Doctor and Rose right on Lily's doorstep, they both agree she needs their help.

When asked about the monster, Lily can only say it's made of immense light and power, and – what's more – it's taken her mother and brother.

It is a search that will take them from the Cardiff Rift right back to the childhood of Lily's grandmother, and another disappearance all those years ago…

DW: The Angel of Redemption: A 2010s Story

By Nikita Gill

A poem of tragedy and beauty…

The Weeping Angels are an ancient race of terrible power. Their true form is a mystery – they wander the universe, cursed never to see one another.

But they see everything else. The course of time and space, and even the journey of their deadliest enemy: the Doctor.

One angel is different, though. One angel looks through time and sees so much more…

