Doctor Who: The Power of The Doctor Trailer: The End of an Era Begins

By now, you know the deal. On October 23rd, it's the final adventure for current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall as Doctor Who: The Power of The Doctor finds the Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill) & Dan (John Bishop) facing off against some of her deadliest foes. We're talking about everyone & everything, from Daleks and Cybermen to Sacha Dhawan's Master. But our trio won't be facing the end of the world alone, with Sophie Aldred's Ace, Janet Fielding's Tegan, U.N.I.T., and others ready to join the fight. So while it might be the end of the road for the Doctor, that doesn't mean she's going down without a fight… saving humanity one last time along the way. And now, with the final days counting down, the BBC has released a special trailer retracing the era of the 13th Doctor.

BBC's Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor is set to hit screens on October 23rd at 7:30 pm UK time (and on BBC America at 8 pm ET, unless they also decide to air with the BBC, too). Now here's a look back at Whittaker's run as a prelude to what's to come in only one week:

During a recent interview with Doctor Who Magazine #538 (which you should be ordering, and you can do that here), Whittaker was asked about the possibility of returning as the Doctor (like David Tennant is doing for new/returning showrunner Russell T Davies' 60th-anniversary events). "I would love to, yeah," Whittaker responded. "I know I should probably be more mysterious about it. But I'm putting it out there that I'm available. If anyone's reading this, who's involved in 'Doctor Who.'" And when she was reminded that Davies is a frequent DWM reader, Whittaker shifted her focus in his direction with, "Russell, I'm here!" Here's a look back at the official trailer (and if that scream at the end doesn't break your heart, then you might be missing one):