Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor & Yaz Return in "Ride or Die"

January brings Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures: Ride or Die, the third audio drama featuring the Thirteenth Doctor and Yaz.

Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill reprise their roles in stories set between seasons 2 and 3.

The Doctor and Yaz face disappearances and a deadly battle with the Banshee on a war-torn world.

Writer Rochana Patel promises a darker, more contemporary and hard-edged Doctor Who adventure.

While there's going to be an eleven-month wait for the 2026 Doctor Who Christmas Special, Big Finish continues to fight the good fight with new Thirteenth Doctor and Yaz adventures starring Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill. The series of original stories can be considered the "lost" season, which takes place between the second and third seasons of Chris Chibnall's era, featuring The Doctor and Yaz's adventures together after Ryan and Graham left the TARDIS. The third adventure in the Big Finish series will take a darker, more serious tone from new writer Rochana Patel.

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures: Ride or Die

The Doctor and Yaz have been sent a list of coordinates, each one pointing to a location in time and space where people are disappearing – but why? The trail leads to a war-torn world, where conscripted humans battle the terrifying Banshee.

Can the Doctor end this conflict before she loses her best friend?

"The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures really are incredibly special," said writer Rochana Patel. "This TARDIS team still feels fresh from their TV adventures, which means we can do modern and relevant storytelling in a way that wouldn't sit quite right in other ranges.

"As such, I threw absolutely everything I could into Ride or Die to make it feel like a hard-edged, contemporary science-fiction drama. There's no cosiness or nostalgia here, and as a result, this one certainly isn't your average episode! Plus, in the background, there's an even bigger story arc starting to unfold…"

Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures: Ride or Die was recorded in June 2025 at Fitzroy Studios in London, and is out in January and already available for pre-order from Big Finish as a digital download and a limited-run collector's physical CD that will not be repressed once the run is sold out.

