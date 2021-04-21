Doctor Who: Time Fracture Reveals Cast for West End Immersive Show

Starting this summer (with previews set to begin on May 26), fans of Doctor Who can be a part of the Time Lord's universe with immersive West End production Doctor Who: Time Fracture. Based on the long-running BBC sci-fi series and stemming from Immersive Everywhere, the production will span seventeen worlds with a company of 80-plus, utilizing original costumes and props used in a number of Doctor Who episodes- including Daleks, Cybermen, Time Lords, and more. Doctor Who: Time Fracture is written by Daniel Dingsdale with design by Rebecca Brower, with James Goss on board as a show lore consultant and script editor.

Angus Brown, Angus Dunican, Anouk Chalmers, Becky Bassett, Bethany Blake, Charlie Burt, Chioma Uma, Christina Andrews, Craig Hamilton, Daisy Winter-Taylor, Dare Emmanuel, Efé Egwele, Ellamae Cieslik, Elliot Rodriguez, Gareth Radcliffe, Georgia Redgrave, Harry Pudwell, Hayden Wood, Howard Grater, Ivy Corbin, Jamal Renaldo, James Bryant, James Byng, James Lawrence, Jenny Horsthuis, Jessica Elton, Jessica Hern, John Sodiq Akanmu, Kieran Mortell, Liv Spencer, Max Krupski, Maxwell Tyler, Megan Louise Wilson, Michael Geary, Molly Walker, Paul Collin-Thomas, Paul Croft, Paul Easom, Ricky Hunt, Ricky Shah, Ryan Ruel, and Sam Blythe are set to appear in the production.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: An Introduction to 'Time Fracture' | Doctor Who (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBY92yNEAoo)

1940 – it's the height of the Blitz. A weapon of unknown origin destroys a small corner of Mayfair, and simultaneously opens up a rift in space and time. For decades, UNIT has fought to protect the people of Earth from the dangers it poses, but they've been beaten back as the fracture multiplies out of control. Earth as we know it is at stake – now is the time for you to step up and be the hero. Travelling to impossible places, confronting menacing monsters and ancient aliens along the way, it's a journey across space and time to save our race, and our beautiful planet.

"The first day of rehearsals has finally arrived and we're so excited to bring the story of Doctor Who: Time Fracture to life over the coming weeks. The response to our application process has been overwhelming, as was the talent we met at our carefully managed audition process, said director Tom Maller. "We are delighted with our cast who are all ready for an intensive rehearsal period before we finally welcome audiences into Unit HQ from the first preview on 26 May." Now here's a look at the cast and their personal connections to the long-running BBC series: