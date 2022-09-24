Doctor Who: What Could Russell T. Davies & Ncuti Gatwa Be Working On?

By now, Doctor Who fans know how the next year or so will be shaping up. Most likely next month, current Doctor Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall will end their run with the special "The Power of The Doctor." From there, incoming/returning showrunner Russell T. Davies steps up with the 60th-anniversary events. So far, those include David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Yasmin Finney & Neil Patrick Harris, with Rachel Talalay (Sherlock), Chanya Button (The Spanish Princess) & Tom Kingsley (Stath Lets Flats, This is Going to Hurt) directing. Somewhere within that mix, viewers might get their first look (or listen, if it's just their voice) at our new Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education). And once the dust settles from all of that, it's Davies & Gatwa moving on with Series 14 (reportedly looking at a 2024 debut but nothing official). So when Davies takes to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Gatwa and some other folks you might just recognize (Spoilers!), along with the caption, "A normal Saturday" (with black heart emoji), we can't help but pay attention. Looks like it's time to get the "dumpster fires of random speculation" raging once more…

Here's a look at Davies' post from earlier today, followed by a look back at what Gatwa and Davies had to share when the casting announcement was first made:

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and, of course, a little bit scared. This role and show mean so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself, and being able to work with him is a dream come true," Gatwa said when the news of his casting as the 14th Doctor was first announced. "His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so, as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart, but I am giving it all to this show."

Davies added, "The future is here, and it's Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door, and it's so bright and bold and brilliant I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!" BBC CCO Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, agreed, also adding at the time, "Ncuti has an incredible dynamism, he's a striking and fearless young actor whose talent and energy will set the world alight and take Doctor Who on extraordinary adventures under Russell T Davies' new era." Instead, it's far more likely that he's actually talking about little-known additions to the Doctor Who canon, Beep the Meep and the Wrarth Warriors.